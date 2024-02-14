Do you dream of seeing your name up in lights? Well, that could become a reality, as two entertainment juggernauts, YG Entertainment and Avex, are arranging mega mashup auditions to search for the next big pop star.

How to Apply for YG x avex Audition 2024

The process for the “YG x avex Audition 2024” is said to be a combination of online screenings and in-person auditions at several key locations in Japan, including Tokyo, Sapporo, Nagoya, Fukuoka, Osaka, Sendai and Okinawa. Those successful in the first and second rounds will be invited for a third round, scheduled to take place sometime between June and July.

Applicants of any gender can sign up as long as their birth date falls between April 2, 2003, and April 1, 2013. As of this month, applicants cannot be affiliated with any other production company. Auditions will run from February 13 until March 10, 2024. During the 2016 auditions, YG Entertainment scouted Yoshi and Haruto, both of whom are now part of the renowned boy group Treasure.

More information regarding the audition process can be found here.

About YG Entertainment

Established by media mogul and former rap star, Yang Hyun-suk, YG Entertainment is a record label, talent agency and music production company behind some of the biggest K-pop stars in recent years, including the likes of Blackpink, BigBang, 2NE1 and Psy. Despite being a Korea-based entertainment company, Japan represents a key market, especially in the promotion of K-pop talents, who will often produce Japanese albums, participate on Japanese variety shows and frequently tour the country.

About Avex

Avex is a Japanese entertainment conglomerate that was founded in 1988. It has managed some of J-pop’s biggest names, such as Ayumi Hamasaki, Namie Amuro and Gackt, as well as internet sensation Piko Taro. In recent years, it has also expanded into video games, anime, live music, sporting events, restaurants and retail.

Related Posts