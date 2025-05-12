Duel Monster enthusiasts, get your wallets ready. A new Yu-Gi-Oh! merchandise collection has arrived, featuring designs inspired by the lovable Kuriboh and the iconic Kaiba Corporation. The line blends anime nostalgia with everyday items, offering fans an understated and practical way to showcase their passion for the beloved series.

Collection Themes and Overview



The collection revolves around two distinct themes: “Kuriboh Multiplication” and “Kaiba Corporation.” Each design captures the essence of these fan-favorite elements from the series, reimagined with a sophisticated aesthetic that appeals to long-time fans who have grown up with the franchise. The merchandise range includes Oxford shirts, watches, scarves, socks, key holders, and collectible badges — offering something for every type of fan and budget.

Oxford Shirts

The collection’s Oxford shirts (¥8,800) feature a clean silhouette with subtle one-point embroidery, making them versatile enough for both casual outings and special occasions. Made from 100% cotton, these shirts incorporate Yu-Gi-Oh! elements in a tasteful way that won’t immediately read as anime merchandise.

The shirts come in two designs — one featuring the Kuriboh character and another showcasing the Kaiba Corporation logo.

Limited Edition Watches

The highlight of the collection is undoubtedly the watches (¥6,578), which come in two distinct designs.

The Kuriboh Multiplication watch features a gold-toned case with embossed Kuriboh characters seemingly multiplying across the dial — a nod to the monster’s ability to do so with a certain card. The watch face includes delightful design elements, such as a Millennium Puzzle and indices inspired by the level, defense and attack stats from the card game. Even the crown features a black stone reminiscent of Kuriboh.

Meanwhile, the Kaiba Corporation watch comes in sophisticated silver tones. Its dial incorporates Seto Kaiba’s signature Blue-Eyes White Dragon card and the Kaiba Corporation logo. The crown is adorned with a blue stone that matches Kaiba’s color scheme.

Both watches come in display boxes featuring gold foil designs of either the Millennium Puzzle or the Kaiba Corporation logo, making them perfect for collectors who wish to display their timepieces when not wearing them.

Additional Merchandise Items

Accessories

The collection extends beyond shirts and watches to include a range of coordinating accessories:

Satin Scarves (¥6,578): These 50×50-centimeter scarves feature a luxurious satin finish and can be used as traditional neck scarves, bag accessories, or even decorative pieces. Available in both collection themes, they’re a versatile addition to any wardrobe.

Socks (¥1,650): With comfortable material composition and a unisex size equivalent to 24-26 centimeters, these socks incorporate the Kuriboh and Kaiba Corporation designs in a wearable format.

Collectible Items

For fans looking for smaller collectibles or gifts, the line also includes:

Faux Leather Key Holders with Rings (¥1,650): These approximately 10.7×2.8-centimeter key holders make for practical daily accessories that subtly display your fandom.

76mm Can Badges (¥605): Featuring both the Kuriboh and Kaiba Corporation designs, these badges can be attached to bags and clothing or be displayed as collectibles.

Where To Purchase

This officially licensed Yu-Gi-Oh! collection brings together fashion and fandom in a fun way that allows fans to incorporate their anime interests into their everyday wardrobe and accessories.

The complete collection is now available at select anime merchandise retailers across Tokyo and through authorized online stores.

