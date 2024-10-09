Japanese animator, filmmaker and actor Hideaki Anno announced this week that he will be embarking on a new anime project. Most will recognize Anno as the creator of the worldwide hit franchise, Evangelion. Here are all the details we know so far about his upcoming work.

The Return of a Classic

Anno appeared on stage at the Space Battleship Yamato 50th anniversary screening and announced that he is producing a new film. He then disclosed that he has been granted the rights to produce a movie based on the iconic Space Battleship Yamato franchise.

“If I had not encountered Space Battleship Yamato 50 years ago, I would not be where I am today,” said Anno at the screening. “As long as I am involved with the Yamato series, I would like to spend the rest of my life creating interesting works that weave together the old and the new as much as possible and bequeath Space Battleship Yamato to future generations, with gratitude, respect and repayment to all the Yamato staff and cast.”

About Space Battleship Yamato

Space Battleship Yamato is a science fiction anime that was created in 1974 by Yoshinobu Nishizaki and Leiji Matsumoto. It revolves around the character Susumu Kodai and his Earth crew that have been tasked to go to war in space on board the Yamato, which was named after a World War II battleship.

Space Battleship Yamato is widely regarded as one of the most influential anime series in Japan and has influenced works such as Gundam, Macross and even the video game, Space Invaders.

