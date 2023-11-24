The end of the year is that time for looking back and appreciating yourself and the people in your life. You can say thank you to them or treat yourself with a gift and our Nov-Dec 2023 issue which is full of great gift ideas. We created a gift guide with fashion items from Tokyo Midtown and one of the Japanese brands featured is also on this issue’s cover. Additionally, we featured meticulously made wristwatches by Maker’s Watch Knot as well as cozy gifts from the Kinto design brand in our Radar Trends guide.

Also in this issue, you can read an interview with Netflix actor and painter Joseph Lee, who recently held his first exhibition in Japan. We also interviewed Japanese ceramicist Takahiro Koga, novelist Maha Harada, J-pop idol Shinjiro Atae, music group Wednesday Campanella and more.

Gifts wrapped and looking sharp, if you’re looking for things to do over the holidays, we also have our guide agenda and a collab with Tokyo Midtown featuring its array of festive events. Check out our feature of The Bellwood too — you’ll find some of the best cocktails in Tokyo there. Happy holidays!

Read TW Nov-Dec 2023 Issue

Flip through the magazine below.