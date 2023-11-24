Nothing feels better than presenting loved ones with gifts that go on to become cherished possessions. At Tokyo Midtown, you’ll find a wide variety of items manufactured in Japan and designed by Japanese creators that are perfect for the holidays. Whether you’re after polished apparel, a stylish bag or dapper eyewear, you’re sure to find it at one of the shopping complex’s many boutiques that brim with Japanese artistry. So make yourself a list, check it twice and come on down to Tokyo Midtown to fulfill all your holiday shopping needs.

45R

Tokyo brand 45R thinks up and creates items that are yet to exist. The concept, which it calls “nai monozukuri,” requires the brand to master many arts and techniques, as it makes everything from scratch. One of its specialties is indigo dyeing, which it uses in denim items like this T-shirt with gorgeous cutwork sleeves. The fabric, soft and pleasant against the skin, retains the dry touch of authentic denim and becomes more beautifully nuanced with time.

Tsuchiya Kaban

Combining tradition with innovation, Tsuchiya Kaban takes classic silhouettes and updates them for today’s world. This compact oval shoulder bag, whose shape was inspired by the curved lines of traditional kamon family crests, is just the right size for everyday items like your keys, wallet and smartphone. Made of natural, high-quality nume leather, it softens and becomes more lustrous with use. With proper care, this sophisticated shoulder bag will serve you faithfully for many years to come.

Trading Museum Comme des Garçons

The iconic Comme des Garçons fashion house founded by Japanese designer Rei Kawakubo needs little introduction. The brand, whose shops are one of the first ports of call for fashion-forward visitors to Japan, is known across the world thanks to its avant-garde designs and gender-fluid aesthetics. Anyone after a gift for a special someone need look no further than Comme des Garçons’ new baby-soft, calf leather wallets in bold colors. Choose from zip, full zip, and zip pouch in large and small sizes.

Eyevan Luxe

Eyevan, Japan’s first fashion eyewear brand, has been creating stylish glasses since 1972. Its Tokyo Midtown branch stocks spectacles to suit every face type, delivering meticulous Japanese craftsmanship to the eyes. Eyevan’s Webb-Sun glasses are the brand’s standard style and boast engraved temples with a pattern inspired by classic cars. Meanwhile, the E-0505 model is an Eyevan staple that combines finely engraved titanium temples with an acetate front for style and class.

Strasburgo

With a steadfast focus on quality over flashy gimmicks, the Japanese brand Strasburgo has, since 1990, built a strong reputation for its consistently stellar output. This classic curly mohair coat, a Strasburgo original, is no exception. Its loose silhouette is subtly designed to flatter while preserving the grace that comes with the fit. It’s the perfect winter coat for when you need to keep warm — but want to do so in style.

CFCL Roppongi

Founded in 2020, CFCL, which stands for Clothing for Contemporary Life, excels at ease and elegance. The environmentally conscious Tokyo-based brand produces 3D, computer programming-aided knitwear and more, and strives to provide stylish fashions for a new generation. CFCL’s tapered pants and mock-neck T-shirt are the perfect bridge from day to night. Its flare dress, available in limited-edition colors from December 1, enchants with sophisticated flourishes like bell sleeves and is perfect for the holiday season.

The Tokyo

A select shop specializing in Japan-made fashion, The Tokyo excels at sourcing sophisticated local designers. This luxurious Chester coat in a creamy ecru hue from Tokyo brand The Reracs builds upon classic models, updating them with a drop shoulder. Layer with the brand’s simple and versatile band collar shirt in extra-lightweight polyester broadcloth featuring square-cut slits in the hem. Finish the look with slim tapered pants from The Tokyo’s collaboration with Ujoh. Crafted in top-class wool, the pants come complete with an adjustable belt.

Adeam

Adeam, from Tokyo-born designer Hanako Maeda, is known for its East-meets-West aesthetic inspired by Maeda’s upbringing in Tokyo and New York. The high-end fashion brand crafts functional and stylish pieces perfect for modern living. Its Matsuri dress, part of its celebratory 10thanniversary Spring-Summer 2023 collection, has a classic silhouette and a print inspired by traditional Japanese woodblock prints. Though Adeam is stocked worldwide, its Tokyo Midtown shop represents a rare chance to shop the brand in a dedicated store.