The Tokyo hospitality scene truly has something for everyone. From towering luxury hotels with Mount Fuji views to budget-friendly business hotels with limited floor space, the number of options can feel overwhelming. For those looking for interesting, design-forward stays with a bit more personality and narrative, here are seven of Tokyo’s best boutique hotels.

Hoshinoya Tokyo

Opened in 2016 in the Otemachi financial district, Hoshinoya Tokyo is a “vertical ryokan” that reimagines the traditional Japanese inn within a skyscraper. Architect Rie Azuma designed the tower as a series of 14 independent ryokan stacked atop one another; each floor serves as a private sanctuary where guests remove their shoes to walk along fragrant tatami leading to an exclusive ochanoma lounge for seasonal tea, sake and snacks.

The 84 guest rooms blend ancient craftsmanship with modern technology — cypress interiors, shoji screens and almost magical glass bathroom walls that change opacity at a touch. The hotel’s top amenities include its top-floor open-air onsen and an atmospheric guests-only restaurant that fuses French techniques with traditional Japanese cuisine.

Nearest Stations: Otemachi, Tokyo

Yuen Bettei Daita

Located adjacent to the trendy, thrift shop-lined neighborhood of Shimokitazawa, Onsen Ryokan Yuen Bettei Daita offers an authentic escape into traditional Japanese wellness without having to leave the city. Opened in 2020, the low-rise wooden retreat is designed to mirror a secluded countryside inn — an intriguing contrast to the area’s live music scene and cluster of vintage boutiques and chic cafes.

The 35 guest rooms feature tatami, cypress and washi textures, and the on-site hot spring bath is supplied with mineral-rich alkaline water from Hakone’s volcanic springs. Guests can also check out Tsukikage, the on-site restaurant where chefs prepare multicourse kaiseki menus as evocative odes to each season.

Nearest Stations: Setagaya-Daita, Shimokitazawa, Shindaita

Muji Hotel Ginza

Everyone knows and loves Muji for its functionality, affordability and minimalist aesthetic, and the Muji Hotel Ginza seamlessly integrates these principles into its design. Each of its 79 guest rooms — ranging from compact studios to sprawling suites — doubles as a showroom, featuring high ceilings and a tactile palette of wood, stone and earth. The spaces come fully stocked with signature Muji products, including organic cotton pajamas and specialized bath amenities.

Beyond the calming, beautifully designed rooms, the hotel highlights seasonal Japanese ingredients at the attached WA restaurant. You can also enjoy Atelier Muji, a multipurpose design facility and library. And, of course, you have convenient access to the Muji flagship store located beneath the hotel, as well as the plethora of luxury shops and mainstream retailers dotting the heart of Ginza.

Nearest Stations: Ginza, Ginza-Itchome, Yurakucho

K5

Housed in a converted 1920s bank building, K5 is a centerpiece of the Nihonbashi Kabutocho revitalization, artfully blending the neighborhood’s financial heritage with a design sensibility that blends Scandinavian and Japanese influences. The architectural transformation, led by Swedish firm Claesson Koivisto Rune, revolves around the Japanese concept of aimai — a sense of ambiguity or intentional subtlety.

K5’s interpretation of the concept — removing rigid boundaries to achieve harmony — is most evident on the ground floor, where the cozy Cafe Dance, izakaya Maruyama and the atmospheric, dimly-lit Akai Bar coexist in a single interconnected space. The 20 guest rooms feature high ceilings, beds veiled by indigo-dipped curtains, stylish washi paper lamps, curated vinyl collections and, in suites, stand-alone bathtubs.

Nearest Stations: Nihombashi, Kayabacho, Mitsukoshimae

Bulgari Hotel Tokyo

Occupying the top floors of the Tokyo Midtown Yaesu skyscraper, Bulgari Hotel Tokyo debuted in 2023 as an elegant fusion of Italian glamour and Japanese craftsmanship. The hotel, designed by the renowned architectural firm ACPV Architects Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel, boasts 98 rooms and suites featuring a sophisticated palette of Roman travertine limestone and matte black wood, enriched by local details like hand-finished silk bed throws from Kyoto.

The hotel has two distinct dining pillars: the Michelin-starred Il Ristorante – Niko Romito, which serves contemporary Italian classics beneath a temple-inspired curved wooden ceiling, and the ultra-intimate Sushi Hoseki. Guests can also look forward to the sumptuous Bulgari Spa — housing an indoor pool adorned with shimmering emerald-green mosaic tiles reminiscent of the maison’s famous gemstones — and the 45th-floor rooftop bar, framed by a Mediterranean-style garden and panoramic views of the cityscape.

Nearest Stations: Tokyo, Kyobashi, Nihombashi

BnA_Wall

BnA is a groundbreaking series of art hotels with a “stay in an art room, become a patron” ethos. That is, a percentage of every booking goes to the artist who created your unique art room. The Nihonbashi location is BnA’s fourth venture, created upon the success of its Koenji, Akihabara and Kawaramachi (Kyoto) hotels. Transformed from a former Nishijin-ori textiles trading house, the property is centered around its namesake — a striking mural wall in the lobby that is repainted every few months by rotating artists.

Likewise, the 26 guest rooms are akin to immersive galleries, each featuring a one-of-a-kind aesthetic and installation by an up-and-coming artist. From the otherworldly glow of Yuji Kamiya’s “Hyo-Bo” room to Magma’s kaleidoscopic “Hardcore Game Room,” these spaces make for some of the city’s most memorable stays. The hotel also houses an experimental hub in the basement called Factory that hosts exhibitions, events and beyond.

Nearest Stations: Kodemmacho, Shin-Nihombashi, Ningyocho

All Day Place Shibuya

In close proximity to Shibuya’s stylish Miyashita Park shopping complex, All Day Place Shibuya is a good option for those wanting to stay in Tokyo’s bustling center — but with relative quiet. The hotel, which features a distinctive green-tiled exterior, houses 160 guest rooms that use simple, high-quality materials and clever layouts that maximize space.

With a “public house” concept, All Day Place is meant to be a social hub as much as it is a place for rest. Locals and travelers can mingle over a coffee or a craft beer in the hotel’s trendy first-floor dining area — a novel space shared by About Life Coffee Brewers and Mikkeller Kiosk/Bar in a cafe-meets-taproom setup. Whether it’s the Good Cheese Good Pizza restaurant on the property’s second floor or the curated amenities in the compact suites, every element feels like an effortless extension of the Shibuya lifestyle.

Nearest Stations: Shibuya

Related Posts