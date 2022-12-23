JackRoad: Exquisite Accessories and Stellar Service

Not only is Japan a dream destination for the sights and the cuisine, but it’s also a coveted venue for luxury watches. If you are considering expanding your collection or acquiring your very first high-end timepiece, Japan is the place to do it. And if you follow any international blogs and press specialized in these beautiful accessories, chances are you’ve already heard of JackRoad. The store, together with its female counterpart selling jewelry and luxury handbags, BettyRoad, has garnered a cult-like following among horology enthusiasts from all over the world. The reason? Their unparalleled inventory of both vintage and new timepieces, competitive prices and impeccable multilingual customer service.

A Destination for Vintage Lovers

Whether you’re a seasoned collector or just starting to get interested in timepieces, JackRoad is the place to find your dream watch. With the assistance of knowledgeable watch specialists, you can purchase with peace of mind as vintage pieces are maintained and given an overhaul where needed. Compared to the scruffier vintage offerings you’ll find outside of Japan or at less reputable shops around Tokyo, JackRoad’s selection is in excellent or near-perfect condition, courtesy of an affiliate workshop. If you’re on the hunt for a coveted Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet or Seiko to take home as a souvenir, don’t hesitate to reach out to JackRoad ahead of your visit to check the availability of your desired purchase. If the particular timepiece on your wish list isn’t available, your name will be put on a waiting list. Alternatively, JackRoad’s skilled staff can make recommendations based on your preferences and requests — often presenting you with models that are only available there. If you prefer a newer model, the store has four to five times more modern stock than vintage watches.

A Unique Customer Experience

As you’ll probably be busy enjoying all that Tokyo has to offer, watch shopping should be a pleasant and smooth experience that you can cram into a busy sightseeing schedule. If you’re coming from abroad, you can inquire about and reserve an item you crave in advance via WhatsApp, and communicate directly with the staff to receive photos for a closer look and to ask detailed questions. If you know the date of your visit, JackRoad can reserve your item free of charge for seven days, for a month with a 10% deposit and for two months with full payment.

The welcoming staff at JackRoad await your visit, should you just want to browse the selection or spoil yourself with a purchase or two. Skilled in a multitude of languages, they will provide you a unique and bespoke customer experience, going beyond simply translating information about the store and items; they are also personal stylists and advisors. They can tell you the story behind a particular piece and inform you of the cultural importance of certain items. The ease of communication helps establish a trusting and durable relationship between the JackRoad staff and the client, making luxury accessible to everyone — and ensuring you can leave the shop with the best kind of souvenir on your wrist.

More Information

JackRoad

Nakano Broadway 3F, 5-52-15 Nakano-ku

www.jackroad.co.jp

