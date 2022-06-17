These Two New Kyoto Hotels Are Perfect for Soul-searching

Kyoto — one of the must-visit destinations on every traveler’s list — is replete with hotels for tourists and seasoned travelers alike. However, two new hotels by Banyan Tree Group opened in June with grand plans to elevate the Kyoto experience for visitors to the ancient capital. The group grabbed an impressive 19th place on Travel + Leisure’s reader survey, listing the 25 top hotel brands in the world. Their dedication to excellence is now available in Japan, as Dhawa Yura Kyoto and Garrya Nijo Castle Kyoto serve as the brand’s flagship facilities here. Expect sumptuous interiors, outstanding service and exquisite meals with every stay.

A City Center Sanctum

Smack in the middle of Kyoto’s Sanjo area, Dhawa Yura Kyoto is within walking distance to some of the city’s most famous sights and attractions — Pontocho Alley, Yasaka Shrine and Kyoto’s lifeblood, the Kamo River, to name a few — and a great place to use as a base for exploration. Step inside to enter a sleek and sophisticated space that combines modern minimalism with traditional details. Guest rooms extend this theme with wall art reminiscent of Kyoto’s kimono culture, highlighting traditional patterns in silver and cream.

A New Way to Experience Kyoto

Dhawa Yura Kyoto’s lobby area Nest serves as a salon for guests to gather and exchange experiences while they sample the refreshments. For further information on off-the-beaten-track destinations and hard-to-reserve restaurants, head to the concierge service Dhawa Insiders for expert advice. Knowledgeable staff can help create curated excursions that will open you up to unexpected encounters, unchartered terrains — and maybe even a new you. If that sounds like too much exertion, the hotel’s 8lements Spa offers a more relaxing path to self-discovery.

A Room with a View

Garrya Nijo Castle Kyoto encourages a different escape from the city’s hustle and bustle. Right in the heart of Kyoto’s cultural center, this intimate accommodation has only 25 rooms — some commanding a view of nearby UNESCO World Heritage Site, Nijo Castle. Wrapped in rich ambience without sacrificing location for quietude, the hotel is a comfortable space for rest and respite — or not. The choice is yours. Whether you’re hankering for an escape into a private enclave or itching to explore, Garrya Nijo Castle Kyoto provides a space for guests to spend their stay the way that suits them best.

Guest rooms feature homages to Kyoto’s traditional craftsmanship, with lacquered pieces of furniture, tatami seating areas and fusama-inspired sliding panels. Textured wooden walls — crafted by naguri artisans — add warmth to the space, while spacious balcony rooms open up to either garden sceneries or the busy city below.

An Invitation to Exploration

At Garrya Nijo Castle Kyoto, the guest’s well-being is top priority. The Wellbeing Room is a place for people to heal their minds, bodies and explore new possibilities within themselves. Likewise, the culinary imaginations of Chef Okubo create new sensual combinations of French and Japanese cuisine and ingredients. Restaurant Singular — the hotel’s elegant dining space — uses seasonal produce sourced from Kyoto and other areas of Japan to present colorful works of art on every plate.

For those seeking external exploration, Garrya Nijo Castle Kyoto’s exclusive excursions may be just the ticket. These bespoke adventures uncover the paradox of Kyoto’s influential ancient traditional culture on the modern conveniences today. Visits to shrines and temples, traditional cultural workshops and other immersive activities offer a new perspective on Japan’s cultural capital, filling your stay with memories to treasure forever.

More Info

Dhawa Yura Kyoto

84 Ohashi-cho, Higashiyama-ku, Kyoto

Inquiries: [email protected]

How to get here:

1 min on foot from Sanjo Keihan Station (Kyoto Subway Tozai Line)

(Kyoto Subway Tozai Line) 3 min on foot from Sanjo Station (Keihan Main Line)

15 min by car/taxi from JR Kyoto Station

Garrya Nijo Castle Kyoto

180-1 Ichino-cho, Nakagyo-ku, Kyoto

Inquiries: [email protected]

How to get here:

2 min on foot from Nijojo-mae Station (Kyoto Subway Tozai Line)

(Kyoto Subway Tozai Line) 10 min on foot from Nijo Station (JR Sagano Line)

