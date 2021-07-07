What’s New in Shimokitazawa This Month: July 2021

An assemblage of all things hip and all things Shimokita, the Reload shopping area recently opened on the wonderful new development of the former Odakyu Line tracks. It’s by far the most exciting new opening in Shimokitazawa this summer. Reload offers some seriously spicy curry, shisha, vintage clothes and more. Here’s what’s new in Shimokitazawa this month.

Food & Drink: Reload Edition

Challenge Your Spice Tolerance at Sanzou Curry

Sanzou is a great addition to Shimokita’s famous curry scene. Thick, rich and aromatic curry is served in shiny metallic sauce boats at this standing-only curry shop in Shimokitazawa’s new development Reload. The curry’s spice intensity ranges from mild to super-hot and even deadly. This isn’t the sweet and savory Japanese comfort food that you find in most Japanese curry shops; the spices are far more intense, floral, and challenging. Whether you have the fiercely spicy minced chicken and cashew ururu curry, or the milder Japanese sansho pepper minced beef Petra curry, you will be impressed. The shop also has a small gallery, so you can take a look while trying to cool down your tingling lips after indulging in this gourmet curry.

When: 11:30am—9pm | Closed on Mondays

Where: 3-19-20 Kitazawa, Setagaya-ku

Flux Cafe Aims to Feed You and Keep You Fit

Flux Cafe is operated by Flux Conditioning, a personal training studio also located in Reload. The cafe’s menu focuses on high-protein foods like salmon bagels, roast beef salad as well as tuna and tofu salad. Furthermore, their protein-infused shakes with flavors like Matcha Evergreen or Amazake Pina Colada are popular. The shop even has some stationary bikes as seats, in case you want to get a workout in while chomping down a bagel. Calories in, calories out.

When: 10am—8pm | Closed on Fridays

Where: 3-19-20 Kitazawa, Setagaya-ku

Chotto is All About Taking a Little Shisha Moment

Chotto is a bar where the main activity is exhaling plumes of smoke. It’s a bit awkward that it happened to open during a respiratory virus pandemic, but here we are. A relaxed space for smoking shisha and hanging out, Chotto is brand new and super chill. They try to create a space that fosters creativity and brings together artists, entertainers and other artsy types. It looks like an awesome place to spend an afternoon soaking up good vibes, but maybe wait until we are all vaccinated.

When: 12pm—11:30pm

Where: 3-19-20 Kitazawa, Setagaya-ku

Shopping

Buy Stationery at Desk Labo

A small shop full of small things. Desk Labo is a high-quality stationery store that has tons of fun little knick-knacks. Japan’s stationery game has always been strong and Desk Labo is one more prime example. It is a hard shop to leave without purchasing something. You won’t know you need it, but you do. And if you don’t need anything, you can buy a little gift for someone else. Like most new openings this month, it is located in Reload.

When: 12pm—8pm | Irregular holidays

Where: 3-19-20 Kitazawa, Setagaya-ku

Furthermore, check out Reload for other new openings, like their coffee beans shop, standing izakaya, bookstore, barber shop, vintage clothing store and more.

Music & Theater

Tollywood Now Showing: Over the Town

Over the Town, a film set and shot in Shimokitazawa, was released a while back, but it wasn’t playing at any theaters in Shimokitazawa. Now you can watch this film at Shimokitazawa’s Tollywood Cinema. The film is directed by Rikiya Imaizumi and the screenplay was developed by Hiroyuki Ohashi. Shimokitazawa is Tokyo’s most popular location for second-hand clothes stores and this film is set in one. It should be exciting to see a film set in such a familiar location. If you have the chance, go see the film and see how many Shimokita locations you can recognize.

Schedule and details

When: Until Jul 24

Where: 5−32−5 Daizawa, Setagaya-ku

Stream the 30th Shimokitazawa Music Festival

While the vaccination rate is picking up momentum and the Olympics appear to be a go, live music still isn’t ready to return back to its normal state. The Shimokitazawa Music Festival went virtual this year. The four-day festival had several events and performers that you can watch on the festival’s YouTube channel. Hopefully, we can get back into Shimokita’s famous live houses soon.

