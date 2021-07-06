What’s New in Chiba This Month: July 2021

The rainy season is forecasted to wrap up soon with sunshine and blue skies set to take over. Boasting beautiful coastlines and lush greenery, Chiba Prefecture is a great destination for a summer vacation from Tokyo. Located close enough to be considered convenient, yet distant enough to feel special.

Here are some news and trends around the area for you to check out during July 2021.

Seasonal Activities

Day and Night Pool at Hotel New Otani Makuhari

Splashing in a pool is one of the biggest joys of the summer. And at the Hotel New Otani Makuhari, you are guaranteed to have the most luxurious pool experience. You can spend a whole day soaking in the sun while also enjoying a swim at their gorgeous Shell pool. When night falls, the pool stays open with a change of atmosphere. For the night pool, Tuesdays are Ladies’ Night. DJs will be performing on Thursdays and Fridays, so don’t miss out.

*Due to the pandemic, reservations are required in advance.

For more details about admission tickets, reservations and change of hours during holidays, check their official website.

Where: Hotel New Otani Makuhari, 2-120-3 Hibino, Mihama-ku

When: Day Pool: Jul 10 and 11 | Jul 17—Sep 1 (Day pool hours are split into two parts, with a break in between. 9am—12:30pm | 1:30pm—5pm)

Night pool: Jul 17—Sep 17 | 6pm—9pm (Last entry 8pm)

Admire Sunflowers at the Akebonoyama Agricultural Park

Located in Abiko, the Akebonoyama Agricultural Park is a sea of sunflowers in July. With 1.2 hectares around the park’s iconic windmill, it’s a view of around 80,000 sunflowers you don’t want to miss. Depending on the time and date, there are different activities and workshops in the park. The sunflowers are in full bloom from mid-July to the end of the month.

If you are there and snap a good photo, you can enter their photo competition. Just send your photo to [email protected]

Where: Akebonoyama Agricultural Park, 2005-2 Fuse, Kashiwa

When: 9am—5pm

Local Farmers Market Hosted by Small Planet Camp & Grill

Located just under an hour from Tokyo on the Keiyo Line, a short trip to Inage Beach makes for a great summer destination. The Small Planet Camp & Grill is a stunning camping and barbecue site located inside the Inage Seaside Park, offering some of the best ways to enjoy the blessings of nature.

On July 24, this camping site is hosting a great Famers Market on its premises. On that day there will be many pop-up stores including workshops, so it will be also a fun event.

Where: 7-2 Takahama, Mihama-ku

When: Jul 24 | 8am—3:30pm

Food & Drink

Dine at The Surf Ocean Terrace Restaurant at Inage Beach

Also located inside the Inage Seaside Park, The Surf Ocean Terrace Restaurant offers a fine dining experience with a stunning view of Tokyo Bay.

During the summer, the restaurant is offering a new grill menu for dinner. With beef, chicken, salmon and seafood accompanied by lots of vegetables, the summer menu screams abundance. I recommend having dinner there while enjoying the marvelous sunset.

Where: 2-8-3 Isobe, Mihama-ku

When: Lunch 11am—3pm (Last order 2:30pm) | Dinner 5am—9pm (Last order 8:30pm) | Weekends: 11am—9pm (Last order 8:30pm)

Indulge in Local Sake at Ikkon Fugetsu

Blessed with rich greenery and pristine waters, Chiba is the ideal destination for producing premium sake with plenty of fabulous distilleries that are still undiscovered by the wider public. Just opened last month, inside the Perie building adjacent to Chiba station, Ikkon Fugetsu is a brand-new premium lounge where you can indulge in a wide selection of locally produced sake.

The lineup of sake is carefully selected from 28 local distilleries and you can enjoy their award-winning labels or limited offer specials with an all-you-can-drink service. The Italian dishes prepared with local ingredients go very well with the sake. When in Chiba, take the opportunity to familiarize yourself with their world of local sake in Ikkon Fugetsu.

Where: 1-1-1 Shinchiba, Chuo-ku

When: Weekdays 4pm—8pm | Weekends 12pm—8pm