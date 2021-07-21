The Tokyo 2020 Olympics kicks off Friday, July 23, with a ban on both domestic and foreign spectators at the venues in Tokyo and three other prefectures. Another resurging wave of Covid-19 cases has forced the Tokyo government to declare its fourth state of emergency earlier this month. The city has prohibited alcohol servings and enforces business closing time to 8pm in an attempt to curb down the growing case numbers.

Meanwhile, Japanese Health Minister Tamura Norihisa has urged the public to avoid watching the year-delayed Olympics at high-risk areas such as sports bars and drinking establishments. This means the Olympics will be a primarily TV-only event. Fear not — for those living in Japan, you still have plenty of viewing options. Here’s a complete rundown on how to watch the Tokyo 2020 Olympics from home.

Expect a full-time broadcast from NHK

Olympics will have main coverage on traditional cable TV. The Japan Consortium, the joint venture between Japan’s official TV channel and several broadcasters, has won the right to stream the games live to its subscribers. Currently, six confirmed networks will stream the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Japan’s public broadcaster NHK has gained full rights to air all competitions and televise the event from July 21–August 8. Dubbed as the “largest scale of its kind in history,” NHK will run full-time transmissions of the games on satellite channels and the internet. For the general TV tournaments, programs will be streamed from 8am–12pm on BS4K and BS8K, as well as NHK General TV, BS1 and radios.

In addition to that, there will be a special Olympic 2020 site that includes exclusive recordings of 33 competitions, predicted to span for about 3,000 hours. Please keep in mind that you cannot watch the programs unless you are registered as an NHK subscriber.

Private TV networks to rotate Tokyo 2020 Olympics broadcasting

Meanwhile, five other major Tokyo-based private TV networks will take turns covering the Games on rotating days: Nippon Television, TV Asahi, Tokyo Broadcasting System (TBS) Television, Fuji Television and TV Tokyo. This means that other than the opening day, only one network will get exclusive rights to air the Tokyo 2020 daily relays for certain competitions, while other stations will not. J:COM TV has also confirmed that it will do recordings and live streamings on seven sports: 3×3 basketball, boxing, golf, hockey, modern pentathlon, sailing and sports climbing.

TV distribution schedule for Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Click here for the complete schedule of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics schedule that spans from July 21 to September 5. Some channels will air recordings instead of on-air broadcasts on certain competitions.

Week 1: Jul 21–25

Wed, Jul 21: NHK and TBS

Thu, Jul 22: NHK and Nippon Television

Fri, Jul 23: NHK and Fuji TV

Sat, Jul 24: NHK, TV Asahi, Fuji TV and J:COM TV

Sun, Jul 25: NHK, TV Asahi, TV Tokyo and J:COM TV

Week 2: Jul 26–Aug 1

Mon, Jul 26: NHK, TV Asahi, TBS, Fuji TV and J:COM TV

Tue, Jul 27: NHK, Nippon Television, TV Asahi and J:COM TV

Wed, Jul 28: NHK, TBS, Fuji TV, J:COM TV

Thu, Jul 29: NHK, TV Asahi, TV Tokyo and J:COM TV

Fri, Jul 30: NHK, TBS, Fuji TV System, J:COM TV

Sat, Jul 31: NHK, Nippon Television, TV Asahi, TBS and J:COM TV

Sun, Aug 1: NHK, Nippon Television, TBS and J:COM TV

Week 3: Aug 2-8

Mon, Aug 2: NHK, TV Asahi, TBS, Fuji TV and J:COM TV

Tue, Aug 3: NHK, Nippon Television, TBS, Fuji TV and J:COM TV

Wed, Aug 4: NHK, Nippon Television, TBS, TV Tokyo and J:COM TV

Thu, Aug 5: NHK, Nippon Television, TBS, TV Tokyo and J:COM TV

Fri, Aug 6: NHK, TV Asahi, TBS, Fuji TV, TV Tokyo and J:COM TV

Sat, Aug 7: NHK, Nippon Television, TV Asahi and J:COM TV

Sun, Aug 8: NHK, TV Asahi, TBS, Fuji TV and J:COM TV

The closing ceremony will be aired on NHK General.

Just in case you prefer official online streaming — for free

TVer, a free distribution service for TV programs operated by the five major broadcasting stations, has announced that it will livestream all Tokyo 2020 Olympics competitions with live commentary in Japanese. The Olympics special page called Gorin.jp was released on Friday, July 16, and will feature live commentaries in Japanese.​ You will be able to stream Olympics coverage completely free of charge from your PCs, smartphones and tablets. The distribution time is expected to be about 600 hours and includes highlight videos and longer live distributions. Visit gorin.jp.