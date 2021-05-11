New Uniqlo Asakusa Store Embraces Local Traditions

From the opening of their first shop in Tokyo in 1998, Uniqlo now has more than 2,200 stores in 25 different countries and regions. Tokyo residents don’t have to look far for their local Uniqlo with a few popping up on the map annually, getting more expansive and singular with every opening. 2020 was a productive year for Fast Retailing Co. as they unveiled Uniqlo Park in Yokohama, a large-scale store in Harajuku and Japan’s largest Uniqlo in Ginza.

2021 is looking to be just as interesting for the brand’s shoppers with their latest launch in the historic district of Asakusa. On May 28, the two-floor shop will open to the public in the Tokyo Rakutenchi Asakusa Building with much fanfare and hope for the locals negatively affected by the pandemic.

Uniqlo’s Asakusa Store Embraces Local Traditions

The store will take ideas from the popular tourist attractions of Asakusa while also embracing the town’s culture and aesthetics. Senjafuda, votive tags usually found within shrines and temples, are the inspiration behind the store’s representative logo design. Poignant photographs of local personalities and residents dressed in Uniqlo’s LifeWear clothing will feature throughout the campaign. LifeWear designs long-lasting pieces that stand the test of time and ever-changing fashion trends. With these images, we see the seamless harmonizing of Uniqlo and Asakusa.

Local Asakusa Businesses Join the Fun

Furthering this fusion of old and new, many neighborhood businesses will join to celebrate the opening. In preparation for May 28, Asakusa Kagetsudo Honten’s famous fluffy melon bread will be wrapped in paper emblazoned with the Asakusa Uniqlo’s logo; and the recognizable rickshaw drivers, synonymous with the temples around Asakusa, will tour the area while wearing happi coats that proudly display the senjafuda design.

“We hope the opening of UNIQLO Asakusa will bring even more liveliness and energy to the area. We are happy to work together to drum up excitement for Asakusa.” says Tokyo Rickshaw. Jidaiya, another local rickshaw company, adds, “Asakusa is a hub of culture and tourism, industries which bore the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect UNIQLO Asakusa can turn the tide for the area.”

The future of Uniqlo is changing. Expect further large-scale stores from the company rather than several smaller ones as they aim to develop an all-inclusive base for shoppers. This will undoubtedly be appreciated by those who prefer a one-shop wonder than hopping from shop to shop in search of an out-of-stock item.

Find out more about the store and events leading up to the opening at uniqlo.com