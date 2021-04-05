Find Your Heart in Hakone

Whether you are seeking a relaxing or invigorating getaway, the Hotel Indigo Hakone Gora is the perfect destination to reawaken your senses. Waiting at the end of the Hakone Tozan mountain railway line, this boutique onsen hotel mixes stylish aesthetics with traditional elements and luxurious amenities. The structure incorporates local history, crafts and culture into its walls, literally, with exquisite yosegi-zaiku wooden mosaic work found throughout the building. Each room or suite includes a private hot spring bath, offering an indulgent moment to submerge yourself in serenity as you reconnect with nature.

While the foliage and mountains beyond make an impressive view, just a step out the door will find you surrounded by spectacular scenery. The Hayakawa Tsutsumi river bank alongside the hotel is revered as one of the best cherry blossom viewing spots in Hakone, with more than 120 trees found along a 600-meter stretch. A little further down the bank you will discover about 100 more weeping cherry trees along the Haya River. These sakura hotspots add a dreamlike aura to the already picturesque landscape with the powder pink dusting usually lasting until late April. Our pick of Hotel Indigo’s spring campaigns offers a one-night stay, breakfast and a special sakura dessert assortment on the footpath terrace overlooking the river (from ¥46,500 per room, until May 14, 2021).

If you venture out beyond a riverside stroll, nearby attractions include the Hakone Open-air Museum and Okada Museum of Art, as well as the idyllic Hakone Gora Park with its French-style gardens. Active guests and families can enjoy the Hakone Mountain Hiking Tour & Bike Tour where an experienced guide leads you on a safe and environmentally conscious course through the wilderness of Sengokuhara, revealing the secret nature spots of Hakone, either on foot or by bike (7km hiking course ¥3,500, 17km bike course ¥8,500). Simply walking the hillside roads and slopes of Gora will present you with the area’s rich history and awe-inspiring views around every corner.

Following a day of exploration, a pampering at The Spa by HARNN, a rejuvenating dip in Hotel Indigo’s high-tech communal bath and the crackling wood-fired grill at the Riverside – Kitchen & Bar awaits you. Inspired by the local Daimonji-yaki fire festival, the flame-grilled treats on the menu include Ashigara Wagyu sirloin and 30-day, dry-aged bone-in ribeye, which you can top off with spring water-infused cocktails at the 360° counter bar. After experiencing the vast charms and flavors of the region, rest assured you’ll sleep soundly in style and comfort before a new day of adventures. A stay at Hotel Indigo Hakone Gora will leave you feeling fresh and rejuvenated even after the sakura petals fall.

Exclusive offer for the TW readers

Available until June 30, 2021, let the staff know you were inspired to visit after reading this article in Tokyo Weekender and enjoy a complimentary glass of sparkling wine or soft drink at the bar lounge.

Find more information at hakonegora.hotelindigo.com/en

Sponsored Post