TW Creatives: Tokyo-Based Commercial Photographer Ben Beech [Giveaway]

Tokyo Weekender’s series TW Creatives feature various works by Japan-based writers, photographers, videographers, illustrators and other creatives in a bid to provide one additional platform for them to exhibit their talent. The works submitted here belong entirely to the creators — Tokyo Weekender only takes pride in being one of their most passionate supporters!

For this week’s entry, we introduce Tokyo-based photographer Ben Beech.

***

Ben is a freelance commercial photographer originally from England. He is currently based in Tokyo where he runs a small photography and print studio. Ben’s photographic career started in the music industry in London in the mid-2000s, working with a variety of artists and music publications. In 2008, he relocated to the rural setting of Nagano Prefecture to learn the language and culture of Japan. Two years later he relocated once again to Tokyo, where he is now settled and working as a full-time freelance photographer specializing in travel, documentary and editorial commissions.

Working extensively in the Japanese travel industry for a number of years, Ben has had the opportunity to visit a plethora of interesting and beautiful places, both on and off the beaten track, allowing him to shoot a range of locations, people and unique elements of Japanese culture. He is now selling a selection of these images as fine art pieces for the home, through his new online print shop. The diverse collection of images, which is divided into four galleries, reflects the various facets of Japan including its beautiful landscape, rich culture and even dilapidation. All images are printed and framed by hand at his studio in Tokyo.

To learn more about Ben and his photographic journey through Japan, check out his Instagram account here and take a look at his online print shop here.

See also: Our 2018 interview with Ben here.

Exclusive Giveaway & Special Offer

Partnering with Ben, TW is giving away one framed print. To enter to win, send your name, Japanese postal address and your favorite place in Tokyo or Japan at [email protected].

A member of our editorial staff will randomly select a winner by March 31. Winners will be able to select their favorite print from Ben’s online shop.

Ben has also kindly offered a 10% discount on all framed photos on his site for TW readers, so be sure to take a look and see if there’s anything that takes your fancy! Use the discount code TWTENOFF at checkout.

Want to be featured next? Write us at [email protected]