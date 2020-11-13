What’s New in Odaiba this Month: November 2020

Odaiba, in Koto-ku, is a popular destination for tourists and locals alike. Built upon an artificial island and designed from the ground up, it has many large event spaces and shopping centers. With Covid-19 continuing to limit what events can be held, there isn’t the usual abundance of events in the area, but there are still many things happening in this waterfront part of Tokyo. Here are just some of the events, new restaurants and shops, exhibitions and seasonal activities you can find in Odaiba and the surrounding area in Koto-ku this month

Things To Do in Odaiba

Tokyo International Projection Mapping Contest

Tokyo Big Sight, the nation’s largest convention centre, is holding its 5th International Projection Mapping Contest and will be screening the films of the top candidates on the giant inverted pyramid structures of Tokyo Big Sight’s main building. Unfortunately, this year the organizers have not made the live event open to the public; however, this final screening will be live streamed, so you can experience the event from home. Of course, due to the scale of the projections, if you are in the area I am sure it will be hard to miss, but don’t crowd around to watch.

When: Nov 14, 2020 | 18:00-20:30

Where: ///invent. ever. exhaled

Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Event

This popular anime takes over the DECKS Tokyo Beach mall in Odaiba with flags, decorations and a dedicated fan-space for taking photos. There are also opportunities to get limited edition merchandise.

When: Nov 6~

Where: ///bedding. update. wizards

Urban Sports Festival

This event held at Aquacity gives participants the chance to watch professional BMX riders do a special performance, but also to actually experience trying several different sports. Visitors can expect to try BMX, yoga, slackline, pogostick, and double dutch skipping.

When: Nov 14–15, 2020

Where: ///orchids. drones. shave

New Shops in Odaiba

MUJI Tokyo Ariake

This new MUJI location in Ariake is the largest in the Kanto region. It will feature a café, a bakery, a place to buy fresh vegetables. This location will also sell foods like dried fruit, coffee, nuts and basic grains by weight in 1 gram increments in an effort to curb food waste. The store is also working with Koto-ku to implement a recycling system for clothes and other household items.

When: Pre-opening Dec 1 & 2 | Grand opening Dec 3

Where: ///react. mopped. shovels

Galleries and Exhibitions in Odaiba

Shun Art Gallery New Exhibitions

The Shun Art Gallery will have two new exhibitions continuing until mid-December at their Odaiba Space. China-based American artist Jeffery Hessing displays his first solo exhibition in Tokyo, titled Color, Water, Light and Land. Chinese artist Yu Cun will be displaying an exhibition titled Another World.

When: Oct 24–Dec 13

Where: ///noticing. debit. fool

Hosono Ayako Solo Exhibition: One Day

Opened in August of this year, the Art Bay House and Cafe is a beautiful pavilion that houses a cafe produced by the owner of Coffee Elementary School in Daikanyama. There will be an exhibition of Hosono Ayako’s art held from November 6 to 15 with free admission. You can see her work on her Instagram page.

When: Nov 6–15

Where: ///verge. invented. approach

Seasonal Events in Odaiba

Odaiba DECKS Illumination

This Christmas lighting display at Odaiba DECKS shines against the Tokyo skyline. The 20 meter tall illuminated Christmas tree will look beautiful in front of Tokyo Tower and Rainbow Bridge. It is a perfect place to take photos, especially next to the giant light-up Odaiba sign. If you are in the area looking for Christmas displays, be sure to stop here.

When: Nov 14–Feb 14

Where: ///bedding. update. wizards

Ariake Garden 2020 Illumination

This is the first christmas light display at Ariake Garden since opening. It will feature over 140,000 lights in the area’s park. It starts at 17:00 and goes until 23:00 each day. There are also other smaller illumination displays around the area, so be sure to take your time.

When: Oct 20–Feb 28

Where: ///singer. section. crimson

Wagasa Art Garden

Oedo Onsen’s outdoor foot bath will have 120 illuminated Japanese umbrellas decorating the food bath garden area. The onsen is also offering several discounts during this season, as well as additional Go To Campaign discounts.