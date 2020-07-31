Boost Your Health with Nomu Silica

Introducing Japan’s best-kept secret for healthy hair and nails – a natural mineral water rich in silica

by

Deep in the majestic Kirishima mountain range lies one of Japan’s best-kept beauty secrets: its water. This is where Nomu Silica, a natural mineral water rich in silica, is sourced. 

What is Silica?

Silica is a foundational mineral that the human body cannot produce on its own. In fact, by the time we hit our thirties, we’ve lost more than half of the silica present in our bodies at birth. This natural compound may be the solution to a number of aging complaints including loss of bone density, hair thinning and more. 

What are Silica’s Benefits?

It helps prevent hair thinning and loss and improves skin elasticity through the promotion of collagen production. Silica is also reported to increase bone mineral density and strength, as well as strengthen the connective tissues of the brain and nervous system, thereby improving memory function. All of these factors help maintain a youthful exterior by supporting a healthy interior.

Why Nomu Silica?

For flexible joints and glowing skin, drink Nomu Silica daily as an easy and delicious mineral supplement. It is rich in silica, magnesium, calcium and bicarbonate – all vital elements for a healthy and happy body. It’s so effective that most of its popularity has been garnered exclusively through personal recommendations and celebrity endorsements. Fans claim to see visible results in the quality of their skin, hair and nails in just three weeks.

How To Buy Nomu Silica

Send an email to gokusen@qvou.com and provide the following information: Name, postal address (with postcode), phone number, payment method request, delivery date and time request.

One-time purchase: One case (500ml x 24 bottles) ¥4,500 (plus ¥700 shipping fee).

Subscription service: One case (500ml x 24 bottles) ¥3,600 (plus ¥700 shipping fee).

Free shipping: Any order of two or more cases

Give at least three working days notice for delivery date designation. Delivery not available in some regions. Subscription cancellations: Give at least 10 days’ notice before the next expected delivery.

Exclusive Offer for TW Readers

Mention Tokyo Weekender when you order to receive a free case of six, two-liter bottles with your first purchase.

More information at nomu-silica.jp

Sponsored Post

