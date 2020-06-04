27 Things To Do at Home in Tokyo This Weekend: June 5-7

Although the stay at home order in Tokyo has finally come to an end, the month of June brings a whole new threat to our outside fun: The Rainy Season. As June showers take hold and the nation keeps to its social distancing, TW is once again here with some fabulous events to make the first weekend of June one to remember.

1. Andrea Terceros in Studio UltraSuperNew Gallery presents its second installation of In Studio – an entirely virtual glimpse into the creative process of a resident artist. This June, Bolivian painter Andrea Terceros makes the studio her home. Inspired by the theme of opposites, throughout her residency she will show the behind-the-scenes process of putting together an exhibition, from sourcing inspiration to final touches. 2. Ryan Sullivan x THE CLUB American artist Ryan Sullivan launches his first solo exhibition in Japan at THE CLUB gallery at Ginza Six. His works are in museum collections such as the Museum of Modern Art in New York, and in recent years, he held a solo exhibition at the ICA Miami in 2015, and exhibited commissioned work at The High Line in 2019. This exhibition is available by appointment only, and home viewers can visit the gallery website for a virtual tour.

Arigato Japan launched this virtual experience to help the foreign community discover Japanese green tea through an online video chat with an expert. Held Monday, Tuesday and Thursday (times vary), this one-hour sessions offers great conversation and the opportunity to learn the secrets of making a good cup of green tea, one that’s perfectly balanced and isn’t too bitter.

4. Park Live – STAYHOME features Xiangyu Ginza Sony Park welcomes the 14th act of Park Live – STAYHOME, promising pop star xiangyu. Her first digital single “Pooh Patpong Curry,” a hypnotizing, percussive track about her favorite foods, put her on the radar as part of a new age of world pop. Fusing sometimes comical Japanese lyrics with beats inspired by GQOM (a genre of South African house music), xiangyu breaks boundaries of genre and culture. Her single “Hiji no Biribiri,” released in January, looks to Tanzanian singeli music for inspiration. Her Park Live performance coincides with the release of her second EP, “Kiki,” on June 5. Find details at the Ginza Sony Park website. 5. Nature Airliner Live Performance Nature Airliner is a Tokyo-based acoustic singer-songwriter duo. Having performed extensively around Japan, their international touring credits include the Hard Rock Café (USA and Scotland) as well as circuit-style festivals such as Liverpool Sound City (England) and Zandari Festa (South Korea). Their latest album – Cardinal – was recorded at the former Columbia Studio A, in Nashville, Tennessee, and was released on June 1, 2018. Koji Tamura is also performing

Zazen meditation comes from Zen Buddhism; it’s said to reveal insights into the nature of existence by focusing on the present moment. Streamed from the Taizo-in Zen Buddhist Temple in Kyoto, these meditation techniques can now be practiced from the comfort of your own home with this handy video guide.

Daily live sessions and a watch-anytime archive from over 95 DJs, musicians and artists joining together for video streaming service Amusement. Produced by newly opened (and now unfortunately temporarily closed) live music venue SPREAD in Shimokitazawa, along with party organizer and record label Flattop, Video Service Amusement is delivering daily doses of sound and vision to support live artists and audiences affected by COVID-19.

8. Tokyo Online: Virtual Experience in Shibuya and Shinjuku with a Local Expert Arigato Japan is hosting virtual experiences from Japan to share with the world online. Get to know their lineup of local experts and dive into Shibuya and Shinjuku through images, stories and more. Learn about ramen, yakitori and about the neighborhood’s famous mascots through a thorough explanation of Tokyo’s history. 9. Online Happy Hour & Cocktail Connection in Japan Always wanted to learn more about Japanese food? Arigato Japan is launching its first virtual experience to help the foreign community discover Japanese cuisine through online video chat. In addition to a great conversation with other participants and an AMA, you’ll learn two cocktail recipes using ingredients that can be purchased at the convenience store (if you don’t have them at home already) as well as learning a few bar basics.

Though the museum’s doors have been closed for some time in order to help stop the spread of coronavirus, Mori Art Museum launched a new online initiative to allow visitors to enjoy, play and learn more about contemporary art while at home in quarantine.

11. Free! Zoom Capoeira Fitness Class Capoeira basics and physical fitness online and free for anyone to try. Taught in both English and Japanese this free Zoom class is designed to burn fat, tone and sculpt your entire body through the martial art of capoeira – incorporating dance, aerobics and music.

AR effects, crazy backgrounds for your devices and all the wakey installments you expect from the Unko Museum are all available at their online museum. The museum will stay online for the foreseeable future, plus you can always watch our in-depth coverage of the museum right here.

To thank everyone for staying home and diligently washing their hands this loveable character has released various games and activities onto his official site. The site has released free games, new pictures on their coloring-in page, free wallpapers for almost any device and free chapters of the Doraemon manga, albeit in Japanese but it makes great practice for all you Japanese learners out there.

As film festivals around the world are postponed or canceled because of Covid-19, We Are One have taken it upon themselves to create an online film festival. Taking place from May 29 through June 7, the festival will screen original movies, host talks from big names in the industry and attempt to raise money for those suffering from the fallout of Covid-19. More information can be found on their YouTube channel here.

Escape rooms have slowly been gaining popularity in recent years. With different themes and levels to choose from they can make for a fun or challenging night out. But in these times of social distancing escape rooms are off the menu, that’s why the good people at SCRAP have created an escape room one can play online. Through onsite staff and video chat, you can make your way through the werewolf village, picking up clues and solving puzzles. The game can be accessed from anywhere in the world and is limited to 6 players a room.

The good people at Andaz Tokyo have injected a little fun into the stay-at-home lifestyle by releasing some of their chefs’ recipes online with a specially created BGM playlist. Now we can all enjoy a little luxury from the comfort of our homes.

Watch the step-by-step directions for both recipes here and here.

Closed for the foreseeable future, Yomiuri Land created an online theme park for kids stuck at home. This virtual theme park consists of 17 different attractions including cute animal parks, roller coasters and more. Get together and enjoy the thrill of a theme park without having to wait in a single line.

The Japan Gymnastics Association released a YouTube video of Taiso exercises performed by retired artistic gymnast Rie Tanaka and her brother, gymnast Yoshihisa Kobayashi. The home exercises are designed for all ages, including those with disabilities. For a complete workout, check out these 5 exercises you can do in a Tokyo apartment. 19. Tokyo Zumba Fitness Dance – Zoom Classes Instructor Evan from Tokyo Zumba Fitness is hosting regular free Zoom Zumba sessions every weekend throughout the pandemic. If you want to take part you need to join the group to get the video stream link in advance before each session.

Blum & Poe uploaded a vast range of content online to make your weekends indoors that much more cultural. Most recently, Blum & Poe Broadcasts presents a tribute to the late Nobuo Sekine, one of the central figures of the Mono-ha movement in Japan. This month marks a year since his passing, the exhibition can be viewed here.

Japan rail travel company JRPass.com compiled a virtual tour of Japan’s top 20 most beautiful destinations. Experience Japan’s iconic cherry blossoms on Google Earth. Check out the view from the summit of Mount Fuji. Explore the abandoned island of Hashima – all without having to worry about social distancing.

23. Enjoy An Orchestra Performance

In the midst of this global quarantine, the Tokyo Metropolitan Symphony Orchestra is attempting to shine some light into our homes by releasing some of their live performances on their home page. Enjoy such performances as Music from Dragon Quest & Studio Ghibli, and more.

24. Frolic With Pandas

What better way to lighten the mood this weekend than with some adorable panda videos. The good people at Ueno zoo have updated their YouTube channel with videos of their newest panda Shan Shan, an energetic panda with a curious nature. These videos are exactly what’s needed to bring a smile to your face this weekend.

25. Tuttle Publishing Virtual Projects The publisher of Asian-inspired books, gifts and craft kits is offering free online projects that are educational and fun. Three new online projects, including this calm-inducing video and coloring activities, are intended to help mothers entertain babies and young children.

Released on YouTube early 2018, the video is called “Japan – Where Tradition Meets the Future (VR)” and was created as part of JNTO’s tourism promotion campaign, “Visit Japan.” The digital tour is just that, an interesting virtual tour of the heights and peaks of Tokyo tower, the side streets of Kyoto and the bustling shopping districts of Osaka. The virtual tour makes traveling Japan possible from the comfort of your own home.

As museums were the first to be hit by the corona pandemic, it’s no surprise that they’d be some of the first to create their own digital events. Now from the comfort of your own home, you can visit a range of Japanese museums and galleries.