4 Things We Love About Filmelangé

In 2007, Filmelangé set out on a quest to create simple, functional coordinates made in Japan. Using a mixture of innovative and traditional practices, the brand pays special attention to every part of the process, from cotton plant to finished garment.

1. Focus on Sustainability

Filmelangé is dedicated to creating high-quality clothes made with organic and natural raw materials that don’t hurt the environment, or the people wearing them. Their commitment isn’t limited to being green – by working together with craftsmen, they ensure traditional practices and even machines aren’t lost to the ages. Collaborating with manufacturers in Wakayama – the heart of Japan’s knitting industry – Filmelangé has encouraged the use of loopwheel knitting machines, which preserve the softness and suppleness of natural cotton.  

2. Philosophy in Action

Remember this often-quoted line from Antoine St-Exupéry’s The Little Prince: “It is only with the heart that one can see rightly; what is essential is invisible to the eye”? Filmelangé takes this philosophy seriously and puts it into practice throughout their production process. The brand’s non-toxic natural botanical dyes are one example. Inspired by the changing seasons as well as historically used colors, the 10 vibrant colors used for T-shirts are made with ingredients such as bamboo charcoal, Japanese mugwort, cape jasmine and more. The resulting dyed items contain about 200 pigments – most of them impossible for the human eye to perceive. Together, the pigments enhance the hues, making them more vibrant and less likely to fade. 

3. Fit and Feel 

Filmelangé’s range of garments consists of versatile coordinates that are lightweight, soft and can be mixed and matched with ease. They’re comfortable yet stylish, meaning they’re equally suitable for a relaxed office setting, as they are for lounging around the house all day. 

4. Their Classic Tees

New-Linda Cotton T-shirts are made using 100 percent Giza cotton, a high-end type of Egyptian cotton that grows along the Nile’s nutrient-rich delta, offering unique qualities not found elsewhere. Giza cotton is known for its fineness and uniformity of fiber, creating extra soft and breathable materials. With this high-quality raw material, New-Linda Cotton T-shirts boast a lustrous sheen similar to cashmere and feel as smooth as silk. Even the brand and care labels are 100 percent cotton to avoid discomfort. In fact, they’re so comfortable you’ll never want to take them off!

