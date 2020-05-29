Sakamichi Brewing, based in Tokyo’s Tachikawa, recognizes that the journey is just as important as the destination. Before the first sip of delicious craft beer, there is a process that requires patience, craftsmanship, hard work, and attention to detail. Sakamichi Brewing is dedicated to brewing the finest beer in western Tokyo with ecologically responsible brewing methods and locally sourced organic ingredients whenever possible with the goal to create a modern and welcoming space in Tachikawa.

Sakamichi Brewing’s response to the Covid-19 crisis

When the coronavirus crisis hit Tokyo, Sakamichi Brewing made the difficult decision to temporarily close its taproom to ensure the safety of its customers and staff. The brewery, however, continued offering great beer to its loyal customers through take-out sales on a daily basis prior to reopening the shop on May 27 after the nationwide state of emergency was lifted. To ensure their customers’ safety, however, Sakamichi Brewing has reduced the number of seats in the taproom. If all seats are full, however, takeout options are always available. For more information on Sakamichi Brewing, see their official website or Twitter account.

Message from Sakamichi Brewing

“Like any good brewery, we are hoping to become a central part of our local community. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, our priority was everyone’s health, so we decided to temporarily close our taproom. Now that the state of emergency has been lifted in Tokyo, we are as keen to get back to drinking excellent craft beer. From May 27, you can drink in our Taproom from 12:00 to 20:00.”

— Matthew Boynton & Daniel Bellamy, Founders, Sakamichi Brewing