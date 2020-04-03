TW Style Radar: How to Dress for Tokyo Spring

Spring has arrived, which means it’s time to shed the darker colors and opt for sweet, light hues – inspired by Japanese wagashi.

While the world has been favoring an ice-cream palette since the 2018 runway shows, Japanese fashionistas are celebrating their own version of these soft and light colors, especially to go with the mood of spring. I like to call these “wagashi colors.”

Wagashi refers to traditional Japanese sweets, often created with pretty pops of pink, green, purple and other pastel flower-inspired hues. They are not as bright as ice-cream colors but rather a more gentle variation on the trend. Feel free to mix and match at will, but to give you a few creative ideas, here are four of my favorite combinations all based on the traditional colors of Japan.

Usukihada x Seiji-iro

A happy spring look combining usukihada (pale yellow) and seiji-iro (celadon). Perfect for casual Friday or weekends.

Usukihada x Kouzome

Stay chic with kouzome (clove brown) trousers and a complementary-color top.

Usukihada x Usufuji

A classic, fitted, calf-length skirt is both retro and modern. We love it in this usufuji (pale blue purple) hue.

Shiraai x Seiji-iro x Kyara-iro

Soft fabric shiraai (pale indigo) shirt with seiji-iro (celadon) cotton safari pants and kyara-iro (wood brown) cardigan. These mixed textures and similar color tones lend a stylish

feel to the look.

Photographs by Hama / Hama Studio

Meet Our Style Expert

Shoi Sapeta is the founder and chief stylist of XYI Style Creation as well as an influencer working with Japanese fashion brands. XYI collaborates with different stylists and Japanese brands to offer efficient and effective styling services for daily life or special occasions.

More info at www.xyi-style.com