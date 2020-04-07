The TW Lockdown Mix: When You Need a Chill Playlist For Remote Working

The TW team has gone full remote, and what better way to get work done at home than with a chill playlist? With Spotify recently revealing that the calming genre is without a doubt the most popular during this isolation period, we thought it was time to finally introduce our very own mixtape.

Curated by our go-to MC, in-house DJ and creative director Liam Ramshaw, we have for you a mix of electro, hip-hop and chill vibes to keep you calm and productive. Stay home if you can; stay safe when going out.