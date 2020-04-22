Instagram Pinterest LinkedIn
Artbar Tokyo: Daikanyama

Enjoy an instructor lead painting session complete with wine and snacks. Come relax with your friendly group of instructors in either English or Japanese, with new events and collaborations added weekly. All you need to think about is where you will hang your masterpiece.

How Much: From ¥2,000

Address: 7-2 Daikanyamacho, Shibuya-ku

Website: artbar.co.jp

COVID-19 Special Offer

During the COVID-19 outbreak, Artbar is taking their classes online. Those who already have painting supplies at home can benefit from a reduced price. Artbar will happily send out a set of supplies to those starting from scratch nationwide.

