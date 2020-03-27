Hotel Associa Shin-Yokohama: Your First-Class Choice for an Overnight Stay in Yokohama

Hotel Associa Shin-Yokohama sits right on top of Shin-Yokohama Station and is operated by JR-Central Hotels, part of the Japan Railways Group. It makes sense, then, that the hotel’s first-rate rooms, service and amenities echo the hyper-convenient train network for which Japan is so famous.

Expertly meeting the specific needs of global customers, from solo business travelers to groups of rugby fans, the hotel promises a stay that is as smooth and stress-free as a Shinkansen train ride. So whether you’re in Yokohama for an overnight stint from Tokyo, an extended work trip, or passing through on a whistlestop tour of the country, Hotel Associa Shin-Yokohama is just the ticket.

Home and Away in Yokohama

One of the first ports to open its gates after Japan’s two centuries of isolation, the cosmopolitan cultural hub of Yokohama in Kanagawa Prefecture has a long-established reputation as a home away from home for international visitors. With waterfront promenades, gleaming plazas and charming brick architecture, the city could be mistaken for somewhere in Europe. The big giveaway? You’ll find Tokyo a 30-minute train ride away.

Due to its proximity to Japan’s dazzling capital, Yokohama’s unique appeal is often overlooked by travelers. But a recent chance to shine as the main host city of the 2019 Rugby World Cup has put it back on track to become a world-class business and leisure travel destination.

A Hotel on the Right Side of the Tracks

Hotel Associa Shin-Yokohama is located in Shin-Yokohama or “New Yokohoma,” a glossy business district to the north that serves as a gateway for the Tokaido Shinkansen (the OG bullet train line) connecting Tokyo with Kyoto. The hotel entrance is connected with Shin-Yokohama Station so guests can pretty much hop off the train and walk straight into the lobby (via a short elevator ride to the 10th floor). On the way, they’ll pass through the Cubic Plaza shopping mall, also attached to the station, which boasts a ton of shops and restaurants to enjoy. How’s that for accessibility?

Upgrading the Business Hotel Model

Aside from the unparalleled access to office districts and conference centers, as well as major tourist attractions, Hotel Associa Shin-Yokohama offers a comfortable refuge for a diverse range of guests when they’re not out and about.

The Associa brand concept draws on the meaning of “Associate” in the corporate and personal sense of the word. The hotel-customer relationship is at the heart of everything they do; there’s an attention to detail across the facilities that puts the specific needs of the busy guest front and center.

“Expansive windows showcase vistas of Yokohama and Kanagawa, sometimes all the way out to Mt Fuji”

Unlike the stereotypical Japanese business hotel which follows an uninspiring formula of small, airless boxes packed with the minimum amenities, rooms here are generously sized, bright and airy. Situated on the 13th to 19th floors, expansive windows showcase vistas of Yokohama and Kanagawa, sometimes all the way out to Mt Fuji on a clear day. There’s plenty of space to kick back and relax. Thoughtful appliances like the iron and voltage convertor have business travelers in mind. At night, guests might make use of the mini-bar and toast to the twinkling skyline. It’s even possible to choose a room based on what view you’d like to wake up to.

A Breakfast Fit for a CEO

Speaking of waking up, another aspect to look forward to in the morning is the hotel’s extensive buffet breakfast, served in the partner restaurant Royal Host on the 10th floor. Topping the list of Japan’s most popular casual-dining chains and famed for its fluffy pancakes and Japanese curry, it’s an enjoyable place to fuel up for a busy day of meetings, sightseeing, or both.

All guests also benefit from the 12th-floor Associa Lounge and its free (non-alcoholic) drinks bar. Business travelers are welcome to host a meeting in one of the adjacent dedicated meeting rooms, which have space for up to 16 people along with a whiteboard and projector. Plus, copies of the, ahem, illustrious Tokyo Weekender magazine are available on this floor.

5 Stars for Hotel Associa Shin-Yokohama

A quick Google search pulls up glowing reviews of Hotel Associa Shin-Yokohama after it welcomed a wave of rugby fans during last year’s tournament. Unsurprisingly, guests rate location and accessibility as top highlights. Design and spaciousness were also valued, with one reviewer describing the hotel as “a Japanese hotel designed by Scandinavians,” and their “favourite hotel so far in two trips to Japan.”

Like the bullet train that glides below it, the hotel encapsulates the Japanese gift for incorporating luxury, comfort and efficiency across a hospitality service. If these features rank high on your list, then Hotel Associa Shin-Yokohama should be your next stop for a place to stay in Yokohama.

Hotel Associa Shin-Yokohama

2-100-45 Shinyokohama, Kohoku Ward, Yokohama, Kanagawa

045-475-0011

www.associa.com/syh

