12 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: January 3–5

The year 2020 looks to be a big one for Tokyo (with the upcoming Olympics and all) and  the first weekend of the new year will be no different.

Roppongi Hills New Year’s Celebration

January 3 marks the final day of this New Year’s celebration, complete with traditional Japanese musical performances and games. ///fool.petition.vibrates

Hatsumode at Meiji Shrine

Join over three million people for Hatsumode, or first shrine visit of the year, at Meiji Shrine, one of the most popular locations for the event. ///foremost.power.senior

Vincent Van Gogh, Wheatfield, June 1888, Oil on canvas 50×61cm © P. & N. de Boer Foundation

Vincent Van Gogh

This exhibition at Ueno Royal Museum revisits the iconic work of the post-impressionist painter, showcasing 40 pieces that are representative of Van Gogh’s legacy. ///prance.engaging.replays

Tokyu Plaza Shibuya the Sale

After its grand reopening on December 5, the 69 outlets at Tokyu Plaza Shibuya are offering a grand New Years’ sale from January 2 to January 13. ///insiders.after.ashes

36th Matsuya Ginza Antiquarian Book Fair

This annual book fair held on the eighth floor of Matsuya Ginza has everything from rare books to ukiyo-e woodblock prints and early Japanese photos. ///saying.secures.mirror

Ginza Six New Year’s

In addition to the New Year’s sale, Ginza’s high end shopping complex hosts free Noh performances, Japanese New Year’s cuisine and more. ///copy.enormous.plan

New Japan Pro-Wrestling “Wrestle Kingdom 14 in Tokyo Dome”

Top professional wrestlers grapple at the world’s biggest wrestling competition held over two days at the Tokyo Dome. ///drivers.caller.soak

Trader Vic’s 45th Anniversary Land & Sea

To celebrate the new year, Trader Vic’s at New Otani is taking all things delicious from both terrains and combining them in a way that highlights both. ///segments.pigment.inner

Tokyo German Village Winter Illumination

Head to Chiba for this amazing display of light and sound featuring a rainbow tunnel, 3D illuminations and the ever-so-popular illumination excursion in an electric cart. ///sooner.skins.tapers

Bjarke Ingels and Jakob Lange, Title of the work: The Orb, 2018, Photo: Michael Filippoff 

Future and the Arts: AI, Robotics, Cities, Life: How Humanity Will Live Tomorrow

The popular cross-genre exhibition at Mori Art Museum encourages viewers to contemplate cities, environmental issues, human lifestyles and the likely state of human beings. ///coffee.rocker.amends

Toshimaen Winter Fantasia

The classic amusement park at Nerima-ku in western Tokyo has fun and thrills for all ages as well as plenty of sparkling seasonal charm including an outdoor ice skating rink. ///wing.candles.prayers

©2019 Takashi Murakami/Kaikai Kiki Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Rhapsody of a Foolish Family: Fukujuro, Takashi & Yuji Murakami

To celebrate the publication of Good Timing Club, an art book by Fukujuro Murakami, father of artist Takashi Murakami, Kaikai Kiki Gallery presents this first-ever father-and-sons exhibition. ///push.sedated.rely

