12 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: January 3–5

The year 2020 looks to be a big one for Tokyo (with the upcoming Olympics and all) and the first weekend of the new year will be no different.
Roppongi Hills New Year’s Celebration
January 3 marks the final day of this New Year’s celebration, complete with traditional Japanese musical performances and games. ///fool.petition.vibrates
Hatsumode at Meiji Shrine
Join over three million people for Hatsumode, or first shrine visit of the year, at Meiji Shrine, one of the most popular locations for the event. ///foremost.power.senior
Vincent Van Gogh
This exhibition at Ueno Royal Museum revisits the iconic work of the post-impressionist painter, showcasing 40 pieces that are representative of Van Gogh’s legacy. ///prance.engaging.replays
Tokyu Plaza Shibuya the Sale
After its grand reopening on December 5, the 69 outlets at Tokyu Plaza Shibuya are offering a grand New Years’ sale from January 2 to January 13. ///insiders.after.ashes
36th Matsuya Ginza Antiquarian Book Fair
This annual book fair held on the eighth floor of Matsuya Ginza has everything from rare books to ukiyo-e woodblock prints and early Japanese photos. ///saying.secures.mirror
Ginza Six New Year’s
In addition to the New Year’s sale, Ginza’s high end shopping complex hosts free Noh performances, Japanese New Year’s cuisine and more. ///copy.enormous.plan
New Japan Pro-Wrestling “Wrestle Kingdom 14 in Tokyo Dome”
Top professional wrestlers grapple at the world’s biggest wrestling competition held over two days at the Tokyo Dome. ///drivers.caller.soak
Trader Vic’s 45th Anniversary Land & Sea
To celebrate the new year, Trader Vic’s at New Otani is taking all things delicious from both terrains and combining them in a way that highlights both. ///segments.pigment.inner
Tokyo German Village Winter Illumination
Head to Chiba for this amazing display of light and sound featuring a rainbow tunnel, 3D illuminations and the ever-so-popular illumination excursion in an electric cart. ///sooner.skins.tapers
Future and the Arts: AI, Robotics, Cities, Life: How Humanity Will Live Tomorrow
The popular cross-genre exhibition at Mori Art Museum encourages viewers to contemplate cities, environmental issues, human lifestyles and the likely state of human beings. ///coffee.rocker.amends
Toshimaen Winter Fantasia
The classic amusement park at Nerima-ku in western Tokyo has fun and thrills for all ages as well as plenty of sparkling seasonal charm including an outdoor ice skating rink. ///wing.candles.prayers
Rhapsody of a Foolish Family: Fukujuro, Takashi & Yuji Murakami
To celebrate the publication of Good Timing Club, an art book by Fukujuro Murakami, father of artist Takashi Murakami, Kaikai Kiki Gallery presents this first-ever father-and-sons exhibition. ///push.sedated.rely
