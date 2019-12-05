5 Things We Saw at the New Tokyu Plaza Shibuya

For those heading to Tokyu Plaza Shibuya’s public grand reopening on December 5 make sure you don’t end up at the nearby Tokyu Department Store, as it was easy for some of us to get lost and mistakenly walk to the wrong Tokyu shopping complex.

Once we were within eyeshot of the correct location, we were able to see that Tokyu Plaza Shibuya certainly is a state-of-the-art, modern, crystalline structure that is everything it is billed to be. Snuggled within the hustle and bustle of Shibuya’s old izakayas and drinking establishments, here young, sophisticated Tokyoites will find 69 outlets offering their favorite brands, lifestyle and home goods stores and innovative dining and entertainment establishments.

With its concept of “Shibuya for adults,” Tokyu Plaza Shibuya aims to create a space blending modern and traditional Japanese culture where city dwellers can relax – with the focus of bringing Shibuya’s street scene indoors. Located in central Shibuya, approximately 1 to 3 minutes walking distance from Shibuya Station’s west exit, Tokyo’s latest urban oasis – and these five highlights – cannot be missed.

Convenient Transportation & Service

Shibuya-san is a tourist information and art center located on the first floor. As all buses from Narita and Haneda airport arrive at this spot, tourists can enjoy their first glimpse of Shibuya, Tokyo at Shibuya-san. Purchase of bus tickets, foreign exchange, battery charging, wifi, SIM cards, baggage storage and delivery is also provided. In the day, tourists get to experience a whole-new Japan with cultural events and art exhibitions held in Shibuya-san. At night, Shibuya-san becomes a bar, a great socializing spot for tourists and locals to experience cultural exchange and make new everlasting friendships.

Our Good Friend Hachiko – Digitalized

A large-scale digital Hachiko statue, the symbol of Shibuya and a popular meeting spot, is coming indoors to Tokyu Plaza Shibuya’s second floor. GMO digital displays the animated, yet still adorable, pooch Hachiko standing in front of the Shibuya 109 building background. The digital scenery behind Hachiko changes as customers are able to select different backgrounds from countries around the world. GMO digital Hachiko Square is set with a convenient smart-phone chargeable seating area and a display of ever-changing high definition digital art for people to enjoy while waiting for acquaintances to arrive.

Kyoto’s Finest Matcha

The family-owned Kyoto Uji Fujii Chaen has been cultivating high quality green tea in Uji’s verdant countryside for 480 years. Kyoto Uji Fujiimeien is the first teahouse to open a branch in Shibuya. Customers can not only enjoy excellent tea but also various desserts and savory dishes made featuring green tea as a main ingredient, such as hojicha cake and green tea soba noodles.

High-tech Beauty Machines

The second, third and fourth floor of Tokyu Plaza Shibuya is dedicated to health, fitness and beauty of the body and the mind. As part of the complex’s efforts to challenge existing formats, Body Archi is a state-of-the-art self-service beauty treatment machine. Complete with a private changing room, modern Tokyoites on the go have a convenient place to rejuvenate and refresh. Body Archi is supplied with leading high-tech equipment. Normally costing around ¥20,000 to ¥30,000 per use at high-end beauty salon, the cost-friendly Body Archi station at Tokyu Plaza Shibuya presents a cost-friendly system, where you can use the service four times a month at ¥2,500 per visit.

Courtesy of Tokyu Plaza Shibuya

Luxurious Dining

Known for the world famous Marina Bay Sands rooftop restaurant in Singapore, Cé La Vi opens for the first time in Japan at Tokyu Plaza Shibuya. Cé La Vi has fascinated many with its branches in Hong Kong, Saint Tropez in France, Taipei and Kuala Lumpur. Located on the 17th and 18th floor of Tokyu Plaza Shibuya, adults can socialize with fine dining and custom drinks and cocktails while enjoying the outstanding view of the famous Shibuya Scramble. With its concept of “pursuit of delight,” Cé La Vi Tokyo certainly aims to deliver the best high-class entertainment for the mature Tokyo urbanites.

Feature photo courtesy of Tokyu Plaza Shibuya