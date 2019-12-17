Win a ¥5,000 Amazon Gift Card: Share Your Travel Habits and Interest in Tokyo’s Ogasawara Islands

Have you ever visited Japan’s Ogasawara Islands? If you’re still planning a visit, what do you most want to do or see while there?

Ogasawara Tourism wants to make your vacation to this chain of beautiful volcanic islands even better, so they’d like to get a bit of feedback from TW readers on your travel habits in general, and your sightseeing interests.

Please take a few minutes to answer our quick survey, and you’ll automatically be entered into a draw to win one of 40 Amazon gift cards worth ¥5,000 each.

CLICK HERE TO TAKE THE SURVEY

Survey closes on January 5, 2020.

