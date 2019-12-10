Hoshino Resorts Tomamu: Visit Japan’s Most Family-friendly Ski Resort in Hokkaido

Hoshino Resorts has built a reputation for creating Japanese resorts and hotels for 21st-century travelers, seamlessly blending elements from traditional local culture with modern amenities, all to suit globetrotters from any corner of the world.

The company’s unparalleled expertise in Japanese hospitality emerges once again at its Hokkaido endeavor – the world-class and family-friendly ski resort Hoshino Resorts Tomamu.

Just 90-minutes from Chitose Airport, Hoshino Resorts Tomamu is easily identified by the iconic twin towers of Hoshino Resorts Tomamu The Tower, a conveniently located hotel that gleams majestically against the backdrop of 970m-tall Tower Mountain.

This inviting resort destination, perfect for families who desire to stay active during their vacation, is located at the heart of Hokkaido’s powder belt, infamous with international skiers and snowboarders for the world’s best powder.

“The elevated resort stands tall above the coniferous forest, with all rooms outfitted with a private sauna and jet bath”

With 29 high-quality runs easily accessible within the ski area boundary suitable for all levels of skiers – from beginners to advanced – the resort offers enough powder action and fun to keep families entertained for a multi-day vacation. Risonare Tomomu is an all-suite hotel where guests can refresh in luxury surrounded by lush forest views. The elevated resort stands tall above the coniferous forest, with all rooms – each over 100m² – coming outfitted with a private sauna and jet bath, offering families the perfect retreat.

With that in mind, Hoshino Resorts Tomamu has created an all-encompassing destination that will please everyone in the family – even those who want to spend quality time off of the slopes. Indulge in fresh Hokkaido cuisine and snow-inspired menus at more than 20 restaurants and cafés, while soothing joints and muscles at four relaxation spas and the open-air bath. Browse the racks for latest brands at Hotalu Street, Japan’s first ski-in, ski-out village, and keep kids entertained at the country’s largest indoor wave pool – Mina-Mina Beach.

Hoshino Resorts Tomamu’s new Nature Wonderland campaign showcases the myriad activities offered throughout the year with the astounding Ice Village and breathtaking Terrace of Frost Tree being winter highlights. The Ice Village is a mystical world of snow complete with an ice hotel, an ice bar, an ice slide, ice skating and even an ice chapel.

Meanwhile take a gondola ride to a gorgeous terrace to witness Hokkaido’s frosted trees, a surreal natural phenomenon that creates an awesome sight.

For skiers and snowboarders inspired by Hokkaido’s world-class trails and unmatched powder, Hoshino Resorts Tomamu offers the Hokkaido Powder Belt campaign, allowing for convenient and easy access to top areas within Japan’s mecca for snow sports.

The Hokkaido Powder Belt consists of seven mountains and world-class ski resorts running the length of central Hokkaido. Transportation is offered from Tomamu to Mount Racey, Furano Ski Resort and Sahoro Resort, all accessible within 1.5 hours.

Additional offerings include an unforgettable backcountry ski adventure with guidance from a leading freestyle ski instructor, as well as exclusive Snowcat service to pristine, untouched powder.

Access additional Hokkaido Powder Belt slopes from Hoshino Resorts OMO7 Asahikawa. Opened in 2018, this convenient hub offers the best of local specialties in terms of food, shopping and atmosphere, as well as quick access to Hokkaido’s most desirable ski slopes.

A leading tourist destination, Asahikawa offers traditional shops, quaint boutiques and a bounty of restaurants serving mouthwatering local eats, such as Asahikawa ramen. Meanwhile nearby Mount Asahidake is Hokkaido’s tallest peak at 2,290 meters, drawing in eager hikers and skiers from all over the world.

Make the most of the holiday season. For families looking to escape the city and create meaningful, lifelong memories in comfortable, yet lively environs, Hoshino Resorts Tomamu is the ideal getaway this winter.

For more information, visit www.snowtomamu.jp/winter/en/

