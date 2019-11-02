TW ScreenCap: Queer Eye Meets Naomi Watanabe

We love movies here at TW. We’re avid Netflix consumers and theatergoers and even dabble in some celebrity gossip every once in a while between tasks. We’d like a share with you a few things we’re excited to see this month as we snuggle up in our futons. We can deny it as much as we want, winter is coming.

Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!

November 1

Earlier this year, the Queer Eye gang gave us a sweet sneak peak on social media of a special four-episode Japanese series featuring appearances by superstar comedian Naomi Watanabe and model-turned-guide Kiko Mizuhara. They promised many collaborations with Japanese experts, so we’re excited to see who made the cut (rooting for Marie Kondo!) Stock up on tissues and get ready to sob at more wholesome moments.

Earthquake Bird

November 15

This mystery film is based on the novel of the same name written by Susanna Jones, who lived and worked in Japan in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Set in 1989 Tokyo, this flick stars Alicia Vikander as Lucy Fly, a young expat suspected of murder when her best friend Lily goes missing after the start of a suspicious relationship with a local photographer.

Zombieland: Double Tap

November 22

Following the success and cult following of the first installment, Ruben Fleischer is back with an anticipated sequel to the zombie parody no less than 10 years later. Zombies were big in 2009, and they’re making a comeback – and so is Zombieland. This time, the gang heads toward the heart of America where they encouter evolved zombies (obviously) but also bump into fellow survivors and deal with the pains of the development of their family-like relationships.

Filmworker (2017)

November 1

If you’re a fan of cinema, you’ve seen at least one of Stanley Kubrick’s timeless and revolutionary films. But this documentary is about Leon Vitali, the English actor who never left the iconic director’s side for over three decades. While he didn’t star in every single film, he played a major role behind-the-scenes in most of Kubrick’s filmography.

Arctic (2018)

November 8

There’s nothing better than a movie about a cold place to remind you that Tokyo isn’t that bad. This thriller tells the survival story of a man stranded in the coldest place on Earth. What would you do if you had to choose between staying put in the snow to stay warm or fighting against the cold wind to escape the artic desert?

Life Itself (2018)

November 22

Cold weather is also time for dramedies, AKA tears of joy and sadness. Life Itself condenses the years of Will and Abby, from the birth of their college romance to marriange and onto their first child. Of course, life never goes as smoothly as you think it will, and director Dan Fogelman makes sure to include very hiccup one might encounter in their lifetime. A little sad? Yes. Hot cocoa and blankets worthy? Yes. That’s what winter’s all about.