Tokyo’s Best Costumes of Halloween 2019 Captured on Instagram

Cast your mind back one year, to the distant past of Halloween weekend in Shibuya 2018. Cars tipped, 13 arrested, a mad house of alcohol and costumes, not essentially in that order. For years this was the frenzied norm in Shibuya on Halloween weekend.

Alas 2018 was the final year such insanity would be permitted. As the tolerance levels of those in the surrounding areas reach boiling point, those with the power to do so made a change – the Halloween street drinking ban. The ordinance took effect on Friday, Saturday and Sunday night from 18:00, and goes into effect again on Halloween night – October 31.

Although the drinking ban was met with harsh criticism online, according to these Instagram posts Shibuya was still abuzz this past weekend with the spooky festivities, as was Kawasaki and Ikebukuro, home to two of Japan’s biggest, organized Japanese festivals. As always, the costumes did not disappoint.

The Kawasaki Halloween parade this year was equally amazing with fantastically imaginative costumes from all participants such as this creepy zombie clown stalking Halloween partygoers from the shadows of the bike racks.

From terrifying zombie men to the super creative, such as this Cyclops maid costume, the Kawasaki denizens’ costume game was dynamite. With absolutely flawless make-up, one only wonders at how much time this must have taken.

The marvelous Jack Sparrow was back again this year in all his glory, swashbuckling around Shibuya, joining Guns N’ Roses and chilling at Disney Sea.

This hilarious costume of these literal cheese men dressed as dairy farmers at Kawasaki made our morning. Watch out for hungry Halloween-goers guys.

Halloween is also a time to flex those cosplay muscles, as Ikebukuro held its annual Halloween cosplay extravaganza. What better time to dress as your favorite Fate/Grand Order character than on All Hallows’ Eve. Definitely the coolest cosplay we’ve seen all weekend.

The golden chandelier queen and a magical jewelry box girl also blessed us with their presence at this year’s Halloween parade in Kawasaki. Beautifully intricate, these costumes are a fantastic display of what a little imagination and a lot of hard work can accomplish.

With the sun rising on this Monday morning, Halloween weekend in Tokyo comes to a close, but don’t put your skulls away just yet my fellow Halloween lovers, as the main festivities are yet to come. The night of the 31st is rumored to be a continuation of this spooktacular weekend, so iron your best cape and sharpen your claws, for the festivities continue on Halloween Night.

Feature image of Ikebukuro Halloween Cosplay Festival 2018 ©niconico