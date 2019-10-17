Instagram Pinterest LinkedIn
17 Things You Don’t Want to Miss This Weekend: October 4–6

“It’s well we cannot hear the screams we make in other people’s dreams,” said Edward Gorey, author and illustrator of The Gashlycrumb Tinies. Gorey’s quirky, gothic artwork arrives for an exhibition in Tokyo just in time for Halloween. There will be plenty of screams of horror, joy and exhilaration this weekend as people will flee from zombie hordes in Setagaya, get chills at the Tokyo Dome or watch costumed box cart racers go airborne at Yomiuri Land.

(c) Naoyuki Shibata／Red Bull Content Pool-4

Red Bull Box Cart Race Tokyo 2019

Head to Yomiuri Land to watch crazy soapbox carts and their outrageously outfitted drivers careen around steep hills and crash into exploding hay bales.

「Tokyo」Akihiko Iwanami, 4-31 Nishimura Gallery

Tobi Art Fair 2019

Featuring 102 booths of Japan’s leading art dealers, Tobi Art Fair 2019 showcases a wide range of art including Buddhist statues, ukiyo-e prints, folding screen paintings, lacquerware and contemporary art.

Madama Butterfly

Set in Meiji period Nagasaki and punctuated with vibrant melodies such as the well-known aria “Un bel dì, vedremo,” Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly” is known and loved around the world. This production by Tokyo Nikikai Opera Foundation is sung in the original language (Italian) with Japanese and English supertitles.

Participants at Journey to the End of Night

Journey to the End of the Night Tokyo

Journey to the End of the Night is a free street game of epic proportion run by volunteer masterminds in cities around the world. In this edition, the eighth one in Tokyo, participants must escape hordes of zombies as they race through the horror-filled streets of Setagaya.

Shibuya Showcase Fest 2019

A wide selection of international indie bands and Japanese headliners storm the stage at two Shibuya venues over the course of three days.

Hokkaido crab meat

The 31st Hokkaido Food Fair

From grilled meat to fresh fish, seafood, beer, potatoes, corn, melon and more, taste the fresh cuisine of Japan’s Northern island at Yoyogi Park. Bring an empty stomach.

Festival/Tokyo 2019

Presenting a wide and exciting range of contemporary stage performances, Festival/Tokyo in Ikebukuro explores new social possibilities for art through theatre, dance, music, visual art and film.

Wa-Halloween at Tokyo Dome

Celebrate everything Halloween with a Japanese twist this fall at Tokyo Dome. With a lineup of three spooky events sure to give you goosebumps, be scared or be square.

Japanese model Kana

Tokyo Renegade Art Pop-Up

Expand your mind by exploring the deepest corners of the imaginations with some of Tokyo’s most outrageous underground artists and DJs.

Kikagaku Moyo Japan Tour

Following a string of sold-out tours in the United States and United Kingdom, Kikagaku Moyo launches a new tour in Japan. Their latest wor,  produced by jazz musician Bruno Pernadas, claims the title of “Best Selling Japanese Production 2018/2019” on Discogs.

Sports Park 2020

In anticipation of next year’s 2020 Olympics, this special event at Kitte department store allows visitors to give climbing and table tennis, among other sports, a try with guidances from previous Olympians.

Foreign visitors learn Japanese tea ceremony in Tokyo

Tokyo Grand Tea Ceremony 2019 – Edo-Tokyo Open Air Architectural Museum

During the Tokyo Grand Tea Ceremony 2019 at the Edo-Tokyo Open Air Architectural Museum guests can participate in an authentic tea gathering at the farmhouse of the Tsunashima Family or participate in a tea ceremony for beginners at the farmhouse of the Yoshino Family.

Lawn area at Hibiya park in Tokyo

HIBIYA Shibafu de Café

For a limited time, enjoy a picnic or just relax at the picturesque flower garden near the fountain square of Hibiya Park – a grassy lawn area normally closed to the public.

“Eugene Onegin” Opera

New National Theatre Tokyo’s Artistic Director of Opera, Kazushi Ono, opens his second season with “Eugene Onegin,” a masterpiece brimming with the lyricism of Tchaikovsky, known for his brilliance in orchestral and ballet music.

Ark Hills Music Week

Discover autumnal musical encounters at Ark Hills and nearby venues with a wide array of concerts, recitals and even hands-on experiences free of charge.

Elegant Enigmas – The Art of Edward Gorey

This touring exhibition finally lands in Japan at the Nerima Art Museum featuring around 350 pieces of original artwork and books form the late American artist Edward Gorey, known for his charming but somewhat unsettling illustrated stories that inspired countless admirers including directors Tim Burton and Mark Romanek.

Italian guitarist Alessio Menconi

Alessio Menconi Tokyo Part 2

One of Italy’s most prominent guitar players, Alessia Menconi, returns to Japan for a special comeback tour. From Genoa, Menconi is a multiple award-winning musician with a career spanning over 30 years.

