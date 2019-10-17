17 Things You Don’t Want to Miss This Weekend: October 4–6

“It’s well we cannot hear the screams we make in other people’s dreams,” said Edward Gorey, author and illustrator of The Gashlycrumb Tinies. Gorey’s quirky, gothic artwork arrives for an exhibition in Tokyo just in time for Halloween. There will be plenty of screams of horror, joy and exhilaration this weekend as people will flee from zombie hordes in Setagaya, get chills at the Tokyo Dome or watch costumed box cart racers go airborne at Yomiuri Land.
Red Bull Box Cart Race Tokyo 2019
Head to Yomiuri Land to watch crazy soapbox carts and their outrageously outfitted drivers careen around steep hills and crash into exploding hay bales.
Tobi Art Fair 2019
Featuring 102 booths of Japan’s leading art dealers, Tobi Art Fair 2019 showcases a wide range of art including Buddhist statues, ukiyo-e prints, folding screen paintings, lacquerware and contemporary art.
Madama Butterfly
Set in Meiji period Nagasaki and punctuated with vibrant melodies such as the well-known aria “Un bel dì, vedremo,” Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly” is known and loved around the world. This production by Tokyo Nikikai Opera Foundation is sung in the original language (Italian) with Japanese and English supertitles.
Journey to the End of the Night Tokyo
Journey to the End of the Night is a free street game of epic proportion run by volunteer masterminds in cities around the world. In this edition, the eighth one in Tokyo, participants must escape hordes of zombies as they race through the horror-filled streets of Setagaya.
Shibuya Showcase Fest 2019
A wide selection of international indie bands and Japanese headliners storm the stage at two Shibuya venues over the course of three days.
The 31st Hokkaido Food Fair
From grilled meat to fresh fish, seafood, beer, potatoes, corn, melon and more, taste the fresh cuisine of Japan’s Northern island at Yoyogi Park. Bring an empty stomach.
Festival/Tokyo 2019
Wa-Halloween at Tokyo Dome
Celebrate everything Halloween with a Japanese twist this fall at Tokyo Dome. With a lineup of three spooky events sure to give you goosebumps, be scared or be square.
Tokyo Renegade Art Pop-Up
Expand your mind by exploring the deepest corners of the imaginations with some of Tokyo’s most outrageous underground artists and DJs.
Kikagaku Moyo Japan Tour
Sports Park 2020
In anticipation of next year’s 2020 Olympics, this special event at Kitte department store allows visitors to give climbing and table tennis, among other sports, a try with guidances from previous Olympians.
Tokyo Grand Tea Ceremony 2019 – Edo-Tokyo Open Air Architectural Museum
During the Tokyo Grand Tea Ceremony 2019 at the Edo-Tokyo Open Air Architectural Museum guests can participate in an authentic tea gathering at the farmhouse of the Tsunashima Family or participate in a tea ceremony for beginners at the farmhouse of the Yoshino Family.
HIBIYA Shibafu de Café
“Eugene Onegin” Opera
Ark Hills Music Week
Discover autumnal musical encounters at Ark Hills and nearby venues with a wide array of concerts, recitals and even hands-on experiences free of charge.
Elegant Enigmas – The Art of Edward Gorey
This touring exhibition finally lands in Japan at the Nerima Art Museum featuring around 350 pieces of original artwork and books form the late American artist Edward Gorey, known for his charming but somewhat unsettling illustrated stories that inspired countless admirers including directors Tim Burton and Mark Romanek.
Alessio Menconi Tokyo Part 2
One of Italy’s most prominent guitar players, Alessia Menconi, returns to Japan for a special comeback tour. From Genoa, Menconi is a multiple award-winning musician with a career spanning over 30 years.
