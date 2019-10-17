17 Things You Don’t Want to Miss This Weekend: October 4–6

“It’s well we cannot hear the screams we make in other people’s dreams,” said Edward Gorey, author and illustrator of The Gashlycrumb Tinies. Gorey’s quirky, gothic artwork arrives for an exhibition in Tokyo just in time for Halloween. There will be plenty of screams of horror, joy and exhilaration this weekend as people will flee from zombie hordes in Setagaya, get chills at the Tokyo Dome or watch costumed box cart racers go airborne at Yomiuri Land.

Head to Yomiuri Land to watch crazy soapbox carts and their outrageously outfitted drivers careen around steep hills and crash into exploding hay bales.