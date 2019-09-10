TW Social: What We Got Up To in August
Rwandan ambassador Venetia Sebudandi, members of the Rwandan embassy, and Rwandan nationals in Japan celebrating their liberation.
Alien Tango's manager Joe, Alien Tango himself, and the head chef of Biotop's restaurant Like, Taichi Hara after Alien Tango's concert.
Delvaux Japan CEO Shigeru Takagaki, Visit Japan Ambassador Satoko Yahata, and Hirao Inc CEO Kayoko Hirao at the Belgian ambassador's farewell party.
Chairman of the Japan-Belgium Parliamentary Friendship League Yoshimasa Hayashi, Rahel Zewdie Sleeuwagen, and Belgian Ambassador Gunther Sleeuwagen at the ambassador's farewell party.
Bross salon owner Hoshi-san, artist Mika Kusakari, The Container gallery owner Shai Ohayon, and artist Hideki Nakazawa at the "What If AI Composed for Mr. S?" opening.
Finesse Ventures's Mark Tan and Mohib Shikdar from Nomura Securities at the Tokyo Supercars party at the Aston Martin showroom in Aoyama.
Daisuke Sakuma from Princi, Rocco Princi, and Vanessa Oshima and Noriko Suzuki from Starbucks celebrating the new opening of Princi's first solo store in Japan.
