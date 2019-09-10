Instagram Pinterest LinkedIn
Instagram Pinterest LinkedIn

TW Social: What We Got Up To in August

View Gallery
16 Photos
Tokyo Weekender
TW Social: What We Got Up To in August
Rwandan ambassador Venetia Sebudandi celebrating the Rwandan liberation with exchange students at the New Otani.

Rwandan ambassador Venetia Sebudandi celebrating the Rwandan liberation with exchange students at the New Otani.

Tokyo Weekender
TW Social: What We Got Up To in August
Rwandan ambassador Venetia Sebudandi, members of the Rwandan embassy, and Rwandan nationals in Japan celebrating their liberation.

Rwandan ambassador Venetia Sebudandi, members of the Rwandan embassy, and Rwandan nationals in Japan celebrating their liberation.

Tokyo Weekender
TW Social: What We Got Up To in August
Rwandan superstar Mani Martin with TW's Alex at the Rwandan Liberation 25th anniversary celebration.

Rwandan superstar Mani Martin with TW's Alex at the Rwandan Liberation 25th anniversary celebration.

Tokyo Weekender
TW Social: What We Got Up To in August
Traditional Rwandan dancers setting the stage for the 25th Anniversary of the Liberation of Rwanda at the New Otani.

Traditional Rwandan dancers setting the stage for the 25th Anniversary of the Liberation of Rwanda at the New Otani.

Tokyo Weekender
TW Social: What We Got Up To in August
Alien Tango's manager Joe, Alien Tango himself, and the head chef of Biotop's restaurant Like, Taichi Hara after Alien Tango's concert.

Alien Tango's manager Joe, Alien Tango himself, and the head chef of Biotop's restaurant Like, Taichi Hara after Alien Tango's concert.

Tokyo Weekender
TW Social: What We Got Up To in August
Multi-instrumentalist Alien Tango performing at Biotop.

Multi-instrumentalist Alien Tango performing at Biotop.

Tokyo Weekender
TW Social: What We Got Up To in August
Delvaux Japan CEO Shigeru Takagaki, Visit Japan Ambassador Satoko Yahata, and Hirao Inc CEO Kayoko Hirao at the Belgian ambassador's farewell party.

Delvaux Japan CEO Shigeru Takagaki, Visit Japan Ambassador Satoko Yahata, and Hirao Inc CEO Kayoko Hirao at the Belgian ambassador's farewell party.

Tokyo Weekender
TW Social: What We Got Up To in August
Sigma Phi Japan Director Laurent Swinnen and the Belgian Embassy's Emmanuelle Thibaut at the Belgian ambassador's farewell party.

Sigma Phi Japan Director Laurent Swinnen and the Belgian Embassy's Emmanuelle Thibaut at the Belgian ambassador's farewell party.

Tokyo Weekender
TW Social: What We Got Up To in August
Djiboutian ambassador Araita Amed with Kyokane CEO Hoshino Tsuji at the Belgian ambassador's farewell party.

Djiboutian ambassador Araita Amed with Kyokane CEO Hoshino Tsuji at the Belgian ambassador's farewell party.

Tokyo Weekender
TW Social: What We Got Up To in August
Chairman of the Japan-Belgium Parliamentary Friendship League Yoshimasa Hayashi, Rahel Zewdie Sleeuwagen, and Belgian Ambassador Gunther Sleeuwagen at the ambassador's farewell party.

Chairman of the Japan-Belgium Parliamentary Friendship League Yoshimasa Hayashi, Rahel Zewdie Sleeuwagen, and Belgian Ambassador Gunther Sleeuwagen at the ambassador's farewell party.

Tokyo Weekender
TW Social: What We Got Up To in August
Tokyo Supercars CEO Romen Barua and Dream Drive CEO Jared Campion at the Tokyo Supercars party.

Tokyo Supercars CEO Romen Barua and Dream Drive CEO Jared Campion at the Tokyo Supercars party.

Tokyo Weekender
TW Social: What We Got Up To in August
Youtuber Max Capo, Sarah Muko, Shizuka Anderson and actor Kyle Card at the Tokyo Supercars party.

Youtuber Max Capo, Sarah Muko, Shizuka Anderson and actor Kyle Card at the Tokyo Supercars party.

Tokyo Weekender
TW Social: What We Got Up To in August
Model Sarah Muko and actress Shizuka Anderson at the Tokyo Supercars party.

Model Sarah Muko and actress Shizuka Anderson at the Tokyo Supercars party.

Tokyo Weekender
TW Social: What We Got Up To in August
Bross salon owner Hoshi-san, artist Mika Kusakari, The Container gallery owner Shai Ohayon, and artist Hideki Nakazawa at the "What If AI Composed for Mr. S?" opening.

Bross salon owner Hoshi-san, artist Mika Kusakari, The Container gallery owner Shai Ohayon, and artist Hideki Nakazawa at the "What If AI Composed for Mr. S?" opening.

Tokyo Weekender
TW Social: What We Got Up To in August
Finesse Ventures's Mark Tan and Mohib Shikdar from Nomura Securities at the Tokyo Supercars party at the Aston Martin showroom in Aoyama.

Finesse Ventures's Mark Tan and Mohib Shikdar from Nomura Securities at the Tokyo Supercars party at the Aston Martin showroom in Aoyama.

Tokyo Weekender
TW Social: What We Got Up To in August
Daisuke Sakuma from Princi, Rocco Princi, and Vanessa Oshima and Noriko Suzuki from Starbucks celebrating the new opening of Princi's first solo store in Japan.

Daisuke Sakuma from Princi, Rocco Princi, and Vanessa Oshima and Noriko Suzuki from Starbucks celebrating the new opening of Princi's first solo store in Japan.

In this month’s TW Social we celebrate the 25th anniversary of the liberation of Rwanda, stop by a Tokyo Supercars bash and attend the Belgian ambassador’s farewell party. 

View Comments

You Might Also Like

CONNECT WITH US

Instagram Pinterest LinkedIn

© 2018 - 2019 Tokyo Weekender
All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction prohibited.

Powered by ENGAWA K.K.