Regale Yourself With Darts and Karaoke at Regalo Tokyo

Cutting-edge equipment and superior service. Those are the two pillars on which the upcoming Regalo Tokyo dart and karaoke bar plans to build a name for itself.

Regalo will open its doors on September 27, behind which patrons will find 10 electronic DARTSLIVE3 dart machines and 2 DARTSLIVE2 set-ups. The bar will also offer access to karaoke rooms equipped with the DAM system to create a one-of-a-kind playground for adults in the heart of Tokyo. With Regalo having 100 brands of craft beer and wine as well as courses of prosciutto and sausage on the menu, the space is sure to become the perfect venue for private parties, wedding receptions etc.

For more information, visit the PR TIMES (Japanese only).