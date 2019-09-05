5 Spooky Tokyo Events to Rouse the Halloween Spirit

While it’s gonna take a few more weeks for Tokyo’s temperature to go down and pumpkin spice lattes to take over the streets, restaurants and theme parks are already gearing up for Halloween, and if you’re ready to get chills down your spine here’s where you get a taste of the spirit of the season.

For a day full of Halloween-themed activities, head to Hello Kitty Land. During the daytime, visitors can meet and greet some of their favorite characters dressed in Halloween costumes and enjoy a special Halloween menu offering a variety of dishes colored in black and purple. In the afternoon see the park transform into a scarier nighttime setting. Join Hello Kitty Land characters at the Halloween parade and on weekends, Lady Kitty House will turn into the “Horror Doll House” which opens only one hour before closing time. The scariest part of the Halloween event is the “Ghost Pierrot Masquerade” at the Discovery Theatre, showing a play created in collaboration with Obaken where visitors will be directly involved and can be sure to get a thrill out of the event with many unexpected and creepy turns.

Creepy, kooky, cute and spooky, enjoy an Alice in Wonderland x Halloween mix-up platter at Vino Buono in Kitaaoyama. Combining iconic Alice imagery and the usual ghouls and pumpkins of October, guests can indulge in sweet and savory treats (no tricks here) including Cheshire Cat cupcakes, White Rabbit chocolate rolls, Queen of Hearts cookies, jack-o’-lantern pumpkin macrons and more.

Enjoy Halloween magic and good time ghouls along with all your favorite Disney friends. From the Spooky “Boo” Parade to special Halloween decorations, projections, music, fireworks and more, you are guaranteed a family-friendly fiendishly good time at Tokyo Disneyland. Look out for special menu items at participating restaurants and cafés and limited special goods to buy in the gift shops.

Amusement park-meets-aquarium, Sea Paradise Hakkejima offers their unique spin on the spooky season. Join the red pandas, capybara, ducks and turtles at their Halloween party, watch penguins waddle their way around pumpkins, and enjoy Halloween-themed versions of spectacular animal shows. Apparently back by popular demand, if you’re feeling particularly brave you can even experience hand feeding the piranhas!? Scary. But if you prefer to keep your distance from the animals, you can still sample tasty Halloween treats, and enjoy a plethora of family-friendly events and attractions, including firework displays and dance shows.

Enjoy two unique Halloween-inspired desserts at The Strings Omotesando’s in-house café. The Almond Milk Parfait is for those who love classic desserts: a harmonious mix of chocolate cake, raspberries, almond milk cream and pistachios inside a white chocolate sphere. Make sure to snap a quick video as the structure collapses under delicious raspberry coulis. The Coffee Mont Blanc is a more complex dessert with flavors such as cinnamon, cappuccino, fresh cream topped with crispy meringue.