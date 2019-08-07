TW Social: What We Got Up To in July 2019
TW Social: What We Got Up To in July 2019
Diet members Ichiro Aisawa and Kenji Yamada help cut the cake with ambassador of Madagascar Mireille Rakotomalala and others at the 59th Anniversary of Independence party at the Okura Hotel.
Superstar designer Junko Koshino, actor Yukiyoshi Ozawa, and Executive Director of Junko Koshino Yoriyuki Suzuki at the Park Hyatt party.
Artists Hiromi Asakura, Jerry Ukai, Letterboy, and Mini Japan CEO Peter Medalla at the Mini Cooper 60th Anniversary party in So-Cal Link Gallery.
Diet member Ichiro Aisawa, Finnish Ambassador Pekka Orpana, Romanian Ambassador Tatiana Iosiper, Diet member Kenji Yamada, and Ambassador of the EU Patricia Flor at the 'handing of the flag' ceremony to the next EU President of the Council, Finland.
Four Seasons Otemachi GM Andrew Debrito, President of APAC Rainer Stampfer, Four Seasons Kyoto GM Alex Porteus, and Four Seasons Tokyo GM Takuya Kishi at the Four Seasons Media Party.
