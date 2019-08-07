TW Social: What We Got Up To in July 2019

Diet members Ichiro Aisawa and Kenji Yamada help cut the cake with ambassador of Madagascar Mireille Rakotomalala and others at the 59th Anniversary of Independence party at the Okura Hotel.

Stylists Masaki and Takarin with designer Przemek Sobocki at the Park Hyatt 25th Anniversary party.

Superstar designer Junko Koshino, actor Yukiyoshi Ozawa, and Executive Director of Junko Koshino Yoriyuki Suzuki at the Park Hyatt party.

Jarod Stenhouse and Peter Cools from Destination Asia Japan at the Park Hyatt 25th Anniversary party.

David Offenbach-Abbot from Breaker and Tokyo Weekender's Lisandra Moor at the Mini 60th Anniversary party.

Artists Hiromi Asakura, Jerry Ukai, Letterboy, and Mini Japan CEO Peter Medalla at the Mini Cooper 60th Anniversary party in So-Cal Link Gallery.

Diet member Ichiro Aisawa, Finnish Ambassador Pekka Orpana, Romanian Ambassador Tatiana Iosiper, Diet member Kenji Yamada, and Ambassador of the EU Patricia Flor at the 'handing of the flag' ceremony to the next EU President of the Council, Finland.

Photographers Hai and Robert Kirsch at Robert's exhibit opening in Hike Nakameguro.

Four Seasons Otemachi GM Andrew Debrito, President of APAC Rainer Stampfer, Four Seasons Kyoto GM Alex Porteus, and Four Seasons Tokyo GM Takuya Kishi at the Four Seasons Media Party.

Model Rina Saito with TW's Serina Doi and radio personality/model Junko Hamaguchi at the Malagasy independence party.

Celebrity photographer Benjamin Lee with the Ambasssador of Djibouti Ahmed Araita celebrating the Malagasy independence.

Asahara Brewery CEO Kenichi Asahara, Break News's Juli Tsukui, and TW's Alex at the Madagascar independence day celebration.

Janet Shih and Rhys Brown at GENTLE in Omotesando.

Hermes Chan, Julia Djaafar and Tulio Di Gioia at the GENTLE restaurant party.

Jesse Pellerin, Oleksandr Humeniuk, Oleksandr’s Wife, Mina Blume at GENTLE restaurant's opening night party.

Claudine Ratnayake, Rachel Palma, Myra Junor and Elizabeth Kaseda.

Andrea Kanishi & Daria Porotnikov at the launch of GENTLE.

In this month’s TW Social we celeberate Malagasy’s independence, stop by Park Hyatt Tokyo’s 25th Anniversary party and join our readers at GENTLE restaurant’s grand opening dinner. 

