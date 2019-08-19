Top 6 Summer Festivals Happening This Week in Tokyo

The origins of the lively traditional dances performed at Japan’s summer festivals are murky at best, and the unique styles have evolved over the years from town to town. From Bon odori to Awa odori to Yosakoi to Tottori umbrella dancing, several unique versions will be on display throughout Tokyo this week.

Just about the biggest party in Tokyo, Koenji’s annual street dance festival (August 24–25) crams the Koenji neighborhood to capacity for a weekend of raucous revelry. Around 10,000 Awa dancers and countless more members of the public descend upon the neighborhood to take in the parades that snake through nine different routes along the narrow, atmospheric streets.

Photo by julianne.hide | Shutterstock

Although only started in 2001, Harajuku Omotesando Super Yosakoi Festival has become one of Tokyo’s most spectacular dance festivals, in which more than 80,000 people gather to watch as 106 regional teams parade, perform and compete around the streets and stages of Omotesando and Harajuku. Yosakoi is a modern version of traditional Japanese dances, and was first invented in the city of Kochi in 1954. Since then, the style has gained popularity, with teams wearing original costumes influenced by their local culture and inspired by modern trends.