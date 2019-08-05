5 Tokyo Art Exhibits to Visit This Week: August 5–11

Berlin-based international artist Chiharu Shiota is well-known for her series of powerful installations consisting of threads primarily in red and black strung across entire spaces. This solo exhibition at Mori Art Museum is her largest to date, and the first opportunity to experience in detail her 20-year oeuvre, featuring six large installations, plus sculptural works, video footage of performances, photographs, drawings, performing arts-related material, etc.

Boltanski is a leading figure in contemporary art, considered as France’s most influential living artist. Since 1967, he has developed an artistic style that embraces writing, film, sculpture and photography. With a focus on remembrance and time, he works with biographical milestones and references, from both his own life and the lives of unknown or unidentified persons, and combines true and fictional tales in an attempt at “reconstitution.” Check out our review of his ongoing installation at Espace Louis Vuitton.