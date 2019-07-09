TW Social: What We Got Up To in June 2019
TW Social: What We Got Up To in June 2019
ASFIJ members Tadaharu Suzuki, Tatsuki Suzuki, Atsuko Kawaguchi, Shoko Ochi, Yuko Milner, Yurie Hatanaka, Mira Suzuki, and more grooving to the music at the ASFIJ thank-you party
ASFIJ members Tadaharu Suzuki, Tatsuki Suzuki, Atsuko Kawaguchi, Shoko Ochi, Yuko Milner, Yurie Hatanaka, Mira Suzuki, and more grooving to the music at the ASFIJ thank-you party
TW Social: What We Got Up To in June 2019
Greek ambassador Constantin Cakioussis, former Miss Chile María Verónica Sommer Mayer, husband (and Peruvian ambassador) Harold Forsyth, and Greek ambassador's wife Ioanna Charikleia Giannakarou at the Polish Constitution Day reception
Greek ambassador Constantin Cakioussis, former Miss Chile María Verónica Sommer Mayer, husband (and Peruvian ambassador) Harold Forsyth, and Greek ambassador's wife Ioanna Charikleia Giannakarou at the Polish Constitution Day reception
TW Social: What We Got Up To in June 2019
Soumei CEO Krzysztof Orzeł with wife Maria Zurawska from the Polish Embassy and new baby girl Mika at the Polish Constitution Day reception
Soumei CEO Krzysztof Orzeł with wife Maria Zurawska from the Polish Embassy and new baby girl Mika at the Polish Constitution Day reception
TW Social: What We Got Up To in June 2019
Polish ambassador Jacek Izydorczyk and wife Magdalena with Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Kenji Yamada at the Polish Constitution Day celebration in the Hotel New Otani
Polish ambassador Jacek Izydorczyk and wife Magdalena with Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Kenji Yamada at the Polish Constitution Day celebration in the Hotel New Otani
TW Social: What We Got Up To in June 2019
CWAJ members Jane Grimes and Ikuko Okada, The Financial Times's Christopher Grimes, Sally Hawkins and husband James Hawkins at the 70th anniversary dinner
CWAJ members Jane Grimes and Ikuko Okada, The Financial Times's Christopher Grimes, Sally Hawkins and husband James Hawkins at the 70th anniversary dinner
TW Social: What We Got Up To in June 2019
College Women's Association of Japan (CWAJ) current and former scholars after opening a sake barrel for the CWAJ 70th anniversary dinner
College Women's Association of Japan (CWAJ) current and former scholars after opening a sake barrel for the CWAJ 70th anniversary dinner
TW Social: What We Got Up To in June 2019
Diageo Kirin CEO Tsuyoshi Saikachi and spirits category director Tatsuya Koizumi enjoying the highballs at the Johnnie Walker launch party
Diageo Kirin CEO Tsuyoshi Saikachi and spirits category director Tatsuya Koizumi enjoying the highballs at the Johnnie Walker launch party
TW Social: What We Got Up To in June 2019
Johnnie Walker brand ambassador Jarom Reid, Edelman CEO Ross Rowbury, and Diageo Japan CEO Dan Hamilton at a Johnnie Walker launch party
Johnnie Walker brand ambassador Jarom Reid, Edelman CEO Ross Rowbury, and Diageo Japan CEO Dan Hamilton at a Johnnie Walker launch party
TW Social: What We Got Up To in June 2019
TW's Alex, jewellery designer Atsuko Kawaguchi, consultant Akihiko Matsuhara, Daisuke Tarutani, and Gioia CEO Hiroki Yafune at the ASFIJ charity lunch
TW's Alex, jewellery designer Atsuko Kawaguchi, consultant Akihiko Matsuhara, Daisuke Tarutani, and Gioia CEO Hiroki Yafune at the ASFIJ charity lunch
TW Social: What We Got Up To in June 2019
Amitie Sans Frontiers International Japon's (ASFIJ) director Yurie Hatanaka, fellow volunteer Mari Higuchi, Ginza Gallery House owner Taiko Nakazawa, and all the new members of the ASFIJ at lunch at Hosokaikan
Amitie Sans Frontiers International Japon's (ASFIJ) director Yurie Hatanaka, fellow volunteer Mari Higuchi, Ginza Gallery House owner Taiko Nakazawa, and all the new members of the ASFIJ at lunch at Hosokaikan
TW Social: What We Got Up To in June 2019
Matteo Sapio from Kadokawa, Chika, and Alitalia Japan CEO Massimo Allegri welcoming the Italian Minister at the ambassador's residence
Matteo Sapio from Kadokawa, Chika, and Alitalia Japan CEO Massimo Allegri welcoming the Italian Minister at the ambassador's residence
TW Social: What We Got Up To in June 2019
The Italian ambassador Giorgio Starace, Vice Commissioner of the Japan Tourism Agency Akihiko Kanai, Italian Minister of Agriculture and Tourism Gian Marco Centinaio and Kadokawa Group chairman Tsuguhiko Kadokawa at the Italian ambassador's residence
The Italian ambassador Giorgio Starace, Vice Commissioner of the Japan Tourism Agency Akihiko Kanai, Italian Minister of Agriculture and Tourism Gian Marco Centinaio and Kadokawa Group chairman Tsuguhiko Kadokawa at the Italian ambassador's residence
View Comments