Tokyo Weekender
TW Social: What We Got Up To in June 2019
ASFIJ members Tadaharu Suzuki, Tatsuki Suzuki, Atsuko Kawaguchi, Shoko Ochi, Yuko Milner, Yurie Hatanaka, Mira Suzuki, and more grooving to the music at the ASFIJ thank-you party

NIC CEO Shoko Ochi, ASFIJ director Yurie Hatanaka, and fellow member Mira Suzuki receiving awards at an ASFIJ thank-you party

Staple CEO and World Breakfast Allday owner Yujiro Kimura and wife Mayumi at the Polish Embassy party

Greek ambassador Constantin Cakioussis, former Miss Chile María Verónica Sommer Mayer, husband (and Peruvian ambassador) Harold Forsyth, and Greek ambassador's wife Ioanna Charikleia Giannakarou at the Polish Constitution Day reception

Soumei CEO Krzysztof Orzeł with wife Maria Zurawska from the Polish Embassy and new baby girl Mika at the Polish Constitution Day reception

Polish ambassador Jacek Izydorczyk and wife Magdalena with Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Kenji Yamada at the Polish Constitution Day celebration in the Hotel New Otani

CWAJ members Jane Grimes and Ikuko Okada, The Financial Times's Christopher Grimes, Sally Hawkins and husband James Hawkins at the 70th anniversary dinner

CWAJ scholar Hanna Mejah Chouchane and CWAJ members Lindsay Small and Lisa Arlington at the 70th anniversary dinner

College Women's Association of Japan (CWAJ) current and former scholars after opening a sake barrel for the CWAJ 70th anniversary dinner

Diageo Kirin CEO Tsuyoshi Saikachi and spirits category director Tatsuya Koizumi enjoying the highballs at the Johnnie Walker launch party

Johnnie Walker brand ambassador Jarom Reid, Edelman CEO Ross Rowbury, and Diageo Japan CEO Dan Hamilton at a Johnnie Walker launch party

Shu! champagne bar/gallery owner Fumie Kurisawa and influencer (and ASFIJ member) Mira Suzuki at the ASFIJ lunch

TW's Alex, jewellery designer Atsuko Kawaguchi, consultant Akihiko Matsuhara, Daisuke Tarutani, and Gioia CEO Hiroki Yafune at the ASFIJ charity lunch

ASFIJ director Yurie Hatanaka, Estate Home Kobe CEO Daisuke Tarutani, and wife Tatiana at the ASFIJ charity lunch

Amitie Sans Frontiers International Japon's (ASFIJ) director Yurie Hatanaka, fellow volunteer Mari Higuchi, Ginza Gallery House owner Taiko Nakazawa, and all the new members of the ASFIJ at lunch at Hosokaikan

The Italian ambassador and Kadokawa group chairman Tsuguhiko Kadokawa admiring the ambassador's artwork

Matteo Sapio from Kadokawa, Chika, and Alitalia Japan CEO Massimo Allegri welcoming the Italian Minister at the ambassador's residence

The Italian ambassador Giorgio Starace, Vice Commissioner of the Japan Tourism Agency Akihiko Kanai, Italian Minister of Agriculture and Tourism Gian Marco Centinaio and Kadokawa Group chairman Tsuguhiko Kadokawa at the Italian ambassador's residence

In this month’s TW Social, we met with the women behind Amitié Sans Frontières International Japon and the College Women’s Association of Japan. We also stopped by the Polish Embassy party and a special Johnny Walker event.

