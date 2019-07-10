10 Things You Don’t Want to Miss This Weekend: July 26–28

Go big or go home this weekend as some of Tokyo’s most anticipated extravaganzas will be blowing up – literally. From the city’s most famous fireworks festival at Sumidagawa to the world’s top music acts taking the stage at Fuji Rock, this just might be the most exciting weekend of the year. Unless it rains, in which case you better head to the Honey Festa.
Fuji Rock Festival 2019
More than 200 Japanese and international artists takes over the Naeba Ski Resort, deep in the forests of Niigata for three days of music. This year’s headliners include The Cure, The Chemical Brothers, Thom Yorke, Sia, Death Cab for Cutie and James Blake. Check out our interviews with Australian acts Courtney Barnett and Sunnyside.
Sumidagawa Fireworks Festival
Sumidagawa was one of the first places to host fireworks spectacles back in the day and is still the largest of its kind in Tokyo.
Ballet for Children: “Swan Lake”
Contemporary Swords and Artworks
This ultra-cool special exhibition at The Japanese Sword Museum appreciates the time-honored techniques of crafting a Japanese katana.
Tachikawa Showa Kinen Park Fireworks 2019
Considered one of the smaller fireworks in the city, the Tachikawa Showa Kinen Park Fireworks still attracts over 300,000 visitors every year.
Amp. The 5ive!
Amp. is bringing in The Five, a set of Tokyo’s hardest rocking bands including Jackie Scott, MARLA (pictured), The Muppets, DeltaFish and Cambur.
Shinagawa Adventure Terrace 2019
Laforet Grand Bazar
Harajuku’s landmark department store boasts 12 floors of stores and concessions catering to fashionistas all across Japan’s subculture and street fashion landscape. The biannual Grand Bazaar features discounts of up to 90%.
Hachioji Fireworks Festival
This relaxed, intimate festival is held in a quiet residential neighborhood of Hachioji in western Tokyo, offering plenty of unobstructed views of the spectacle in the sky.
Honey Festa 2019
Whether you are a budding beekeeper or you can’t get enough of the sweet stuff, this is the perfect event for honey lovers of all ages.
