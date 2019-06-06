Pompompurin Moves Into The @home cafe In Akihabara

From June 4 to July 31, the @home maid café in Akihabara will become the home of Pompompurin, the Golden Retriever character created by Sanrio in 1996. To welcome their new employer, the café maids will be donning brand new uniforms matching Pompompurin’s color scheme as well as decorating the restaurant in illustrations featuring the good-natured pup.

This will be the fourth year that @home cafe has partnered up with Sanrio. Their previous collaborations include the 2015 Hello Kitty takeover, the 2017 Gudetama one, and the 2018 My Melody and Cinnamoroll ones. Just like before, a special themed menu based on the Sanrio character has been prepared, featuring such items as the Pompompurin omelette hayashi rice or Purin’s Favorite Maid Vacation Udon noodle dish. Besides the food, the café is also offering limited edition Pompompurin goods.

For more information, visit the PR TIMES (Japanese only).