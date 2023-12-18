With clothing gradually becoming cozier, drinks getting warmer and holiday lights illuminating the city, celebrations are very much in the air. And no one is more festive or excited about the holidays than The Peninsula Tokyo, which has scheduled everything from adorable afternoon teas to grand concerts for its guests this year. One step inside the iconic lobby and you’re sure to feel transported to the world of Christmas, and it’s not just because of the adorned trees or subtle carols gently soothing the space around you.

The Peninsula Tokyo always shares its love and gratitude during the holidays, and this year is no different. Celebrate the upcoming holidays at one of Tokyo’s most luxurious hotels and experience the magic of Christmas with the people you hold dear.

Festive Afternoon Tea

The Peninsula Tokyo’s renowned afternoon teas are not to be missed year-round, but the hotel has gone all out with festive flair for the holidays. Enjoy sweet and savory bites drizzled with Christmas motifs comes with original ornament and a glass at festive-inspired cocktail, all while being enveloped in the live music at The Lobby. From adorable Santa hat-shaped strawberry mousse to a chocolate tart that looks like a real-life Christmas ornament, this afternoon tea is just as much a feast for the eyes as it is for your mouth. And of course, an afternoon tea wouldn’t be complete without tea — pair the delicacies with a Peninsula original blend or select from the organic Art of Tea collection.

Peter: The Bar Festive Cocktails and Dinner

If you’re in the mood for some culinary decadence, make your way to the 24th floor where you will find Peter, The Peninsula Tokyo’s luxury steak and grill restaurant. Overlook an incredible, unobstructed view of the Imperial Palace Gardens and the glamorous skyscrapers while indulging in a premium four-course meal. With the freshest seasonal, local ingredients, the chefs at Peter have created a truly delectable menu. From the views to the flavors, experience the opulence of winter in Japan, gastronomically. Also, at Peter: The Bar, the skillful bartenders will spread holiday cheer with a collection of handcrafted festive-themed cocktails and winter classics that are sure to add spice to your year-end gathering.

Christmas Dinner Concert Room Package

Collaborating with the Tokyo Sinfonia Orchestra, a friendly orchestra comprising only string instruments, The Peninsula Tokyo will cast a holiday spell on its guests with a concert of Christmas classics. The music paired with a carefully designed four-course meal from the hotel’s very best chefs and free-flowing Ruinart Blanc de Blancs will make for a magical experience, whether you decide to join for lunch or dinner. For the full Christmas experience, reserve the Christmas Dinner Concert Room Package, which includes breakfast for two, two tickets to the Christmas Dinner Concert with free-flowing champagne and a luxurious night at one of the hotel’s guest suites.

The Peninsula Boutique & Café Christmas Hamper

If you’re looking to warm up with some holiday treats for friends and family, look no further than The Peninsula Tokyo’s Boutique Christmas Hamper. Teeming with the hotel’s signature gourmet goodies, the hampers feel like a leveled-up version of the Christmas stockings you grew up with. From fan-favorite Peninsula’s mango pudding to a classic Christmas stollen fruit bread, the seasonal treats in the Boutique Christmas Hamper are perfect for bringing on the holiday cheer for every member of the family.

Activities Galore on Marunouchi Nakadori Avenue

The festivities at The Peninsula Tokyo don’t finish at the lobby. At the Nakadori Avenue entrance sits Naka Dori Café – The Terrace, which is reinstating its annual Christmas Market. With the theme, this year, of “Sending Love,” guests can meander through arrays of traditional holiday treats and gifts and count down to the most anticipated day of the year with a spectacular oversized advent calendar located near the market.

There are also plenty of other activities happening leading up to Christmas at the Nakadori Avenue entrance. Letters to Loved Ones, where guests can send an original postcard to their beloveds around the world, is coming back for a second year after a successful run last year. Don’t miss the Candle Making Class, much-loved Peninsula Bear appearance or the Act of Kindness happening on Christmas Eve where The Peninsula Tokyo will distribute hot chocolate and Glühwein (traditional European spiced wine) to pedestrians and guests alike.

For more information about The Peninsula Tokyo please check here.