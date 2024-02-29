Providing an unrivaled gateway to Hokkaido’s powdery paradise, Muwa Niseko (stylized as MUWA NISEKO) is a brand-new luxury hotel resort located in Niseko, one of Asia’s most popular skiing resorts. With the slopes on your doorstep, the resort’s ski-in-ski-out facilities are a dream for first-time skiers and seasoned pros alike.

Holistic Relaxation

Whether you’re looking for a wellness retreat snuggled in the mountains, or a place to rejuvenate after a day plowing through the powder, Muwa Niseko is the perfect alpine sanctuary.

Cradled in the surrounding mountainous landscape of Grand Hirafu, Muwa Niseko’s location makes it not only ideal for skiing and snowboarding, but also for hiking and sea kayaking in the summer months, or experiencing Japan’s ephemeral cherry blossoms in the spring.

Whatever the season, Muwa Niseko invites its guests to bask in the glory of Hokkaido’s natural landscape from the comfort of the resort’s luxurious and stylish facilities.

Muwa Niseko’s design is captivating from the moment you see the building designed in a contemporary reimagining of classical Japanese style. The exterior of Muwa Niseko is reminiscent of a cluster of small houses, paying homage to the architectural landscape of Hokkaido’s traditional villages. Thoughtfully designed with traditional techniques and local materials, the interior is equally elegant and comfortable.

Stay in a Winter Wonderland With a View

With 113 rooms available to book, Muwa Niseko has a range of different accommodation facilities to suit a variety of needs. For couples or individuals, the Deluxe Rooms and King Suites replete with sweeping views of the surrounding mountains are recommended. Some of them offer a ski-in-ski-out option.

The more spacious living quarters of the 2-4 room Bedroom Suites and 4-5 Bedroom Penthouses are ideal for families or larger groups, providing the comfort of a private chalet with the benefit of world-class hotel service.

For the ultimate luxury look no further than the spacious opulence of Muwa Niseko’s Penthouse Suites. With a private sauna and a Japanese-style private outdoor onsen (rotenburo) also available, these resplendent 4-5 Bedroom Penthouses are the epitome of comfort in a wintery wonderland. Beautifully designed, bright and with awe-inspiring panoramic views, these suites are the literal pinnacle of luxury.

Wellness and Relaxation

After a long day on the slopes, there’s no better way to restore your body’s health than a long soak in the natural hot spring facilities at Muwa Niseko. Aside from the private onsen in some of the rooms, there is also a large onsite onsen with mineral-rich restorative water to improve skin quality and circulation. Muwa Niseko is also proud to present the Infinity Onsen located at the highest point in Grand Hirafu. Blending seamlessly in with the surrounding blankets of snow, guests can rejuvenate in this natural spring water in the intimate view of Mount Yotei, also known as the Mount Fuji of Hokkaido.

As part of the Infinity Onsen experience, Muwa Niseko also offers private tea ceremonies. With natural and native herbal ingredients at the core of each ceremony, this holistic experience provides a rounded experience of traditional Asian culture alongside transformative healing.

Guests are also invited to sample the Muwa spa treatments during their stay. Using natural, native ingredients, these bespoke spa journeys are designed from a holistic viewpoint, to leave you feeling nourished and rested.

High-end Dining

Muwa Niseko invites its guests to embark on an innovative culinary voyage. Embracing the Muwa food philosophy, the two restaurants available for dining at Muwa Niseko combine culinary eminence with careful consideration for nutrition.

Hito by Tacubo, designed and produced by Daisuke Takubo, the owner and chef of Michelin-star restaurant Tacubo, showcases the best of Italian cuisine. This all-day dining restaurant uses seasonal Hokkaido ingredients cooked on a wood-burning fire, creating mouthwatering dishes such as a wood-fired beef burger with Yochi Nikka Whisky, and Hokkaido Region Beef Sirloin Steak.

Hiyama, a renowned Tokyo sukiyaki restaurant that has been awarded over 10 consecutive Michelin star awards, has a location also on the premises of Muwa Niseko. Lauded by culinary connoisseurs as some of the world’s finest sukiyaki, featuring high-quality Kuroge Wagyu beef, here it also benefits from the addition of locally-produced ingredients, showcasing regional flavors in tune with Hokkaido’s four seasons.

More Information

To celebrate the first winter after the resort’s grand opening, Muwa Niseko now offers the “One Extra Day for Luxury” campaign that entails a complimentary night stay, inclusive of daily breakfast and one dinner at Hito by Tacubo, for guests booking designated rooms during the specified period. Find out more here.

Official website

Address: 10-1, Niseko Hirafu 1-jo 3-chome Kutchan-cho, Abuta-gun, Hokkaido

Reservation phone number: 0136 23 1010

Email address: [email protected]