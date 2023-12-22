Welcome to the second edition of The Bucket List, sister magazine to Tokyo Weekender. This issue focuses on unmissable adventures and experiences of all sorts, with one unifying theme: Each one is outstanding and irreplicable.

At the heart of the concept of a bucket list is a simple yet profound idea: Pursuing uncommon opportunities and stepping out of one’s comfort zone brings with it knowledge, perspective and memories that last a lifetime. A bucket list emboldens us — to take a risk, to try something that might otherwise seem impossibly intimidating, to travel long distances, to indulge in extraordinary luxury. This sort of adventurous, open mindset doesn’t only apply to grand escapades; there are bucket list items all around you, if you just know where to look for them. Fortunately, we’ve done (some of) the work for you.

In this issue, you’ll find recommendations for stunning accommodations, immersive cultural encounters, must-see art and literature, breathtaking natural spots and so much more. Enjoy, and happy traveling.

Click the cover below to flip through The Bucket List issue.