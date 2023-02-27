Since opening in 2020, Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo has established itself as one of the trendiest hotels in the neighborhood. With rare art, modern dining options, exceptionally personal concierge service and an enviable range of perks, this accommodation lives up to the hype.

Though you’ll find more than 75 luxury lifestyle hotels under the Kimpton brand (Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants), no one is the same. Each Kimpton location promises guests an atmosphere that celebrates and showcases the local culture. Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo proudly combines elements from two bustling metropolises, Tokyo and Manhattan, in an art- deco-inspired decor featuring brass, glass and luxe elements. More than 20 works of art are displayed throughout the hotel. Daisuke Inomoto’s eye-catching piece, “Okaeri,” hangs near the entrance to welcome guests.

For a peek at the local art scene, head to Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo’s Concept Store on the ground floor, where works by artists Sheta and Adam Berris are on display for all to see.

Ridiculously Personal Service

Aligning with founder Bill Kimpton’s vision, the eponymous brand prides itself on its service, interestingly described as “ridiculously personal” on the Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo website. From check-in to check-out, you’ll feel like a member of the Kimpton family for the entire duration of your stay, and staff and guests are on first-name terms.

Said to be inspired by Kimpton’s personal experiences, guests can get to know the hotel staff during the evening Social Hour. In contrast to your typical hotel lounge, which usually sees guests drinking alone, Kimpton’s evening social hour is a daily service loved by all and hosted by the staff themselves. It offers a chance to relax and mingle, enjoying informal chats, complimentary canapés and original cocktails and wines.

Animal Friendly, Modern Menagerie

Another stand-out aspect of the Kimpton experience is its openness to hosting animal companions. Guests need not leave their beloved pets at home — no matter the breed, whether furred, feathered or scaled, every household companion is greeted with open arms.

Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo goes above and beyond to ensure pets, just like their owners, are comfortable. Leashed pets are free to stroll (or fly) alongside owners, and hotel restaurants have special pet-friendly meals to make every dinner a treat.

Maintain Your Well-being

Yes, you can travel and still stick to your fitness aspirations and goals. Every room at Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo comes with a set of Lululemon yoga mats and tablets offering a selection of fitness videos. Classes with personal trainers are also available, held on the hotel’s higher floors. Note that reservations are required.

Guests who prefer to work out alone can head to the hotel’s 24-hour gym, equipped with everything from running machines to weights and cutting-edge gears like Hyperice. For those who like to get out and about, whether for a morning walk or an evening jog, Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo has running maps available should you want to get acquainted with the city as you move.

Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo also has exclusive Pep Cycles available free of charge for guests who might want to wander outside of Shinjuku on two wheels. Tokyo’s most famous green spaces, Yoyogi Park and Shinjuku Gyoen, are only a short cycle away.

Eat Well, Even On the Road

Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo boasts three different restaurants to suit any mood. Each morning, guests can head down for a free takeout tea or coffee during the Morning Kickstart service at The Jones Cafe & Bar on the ground floor. Whether heading down before a meeting or after a workout, welcoming staff and delicious drinks are on hand to start your day the right way.

District is a luxuriously modern, Manhattan-inspired brasserie headed by Executive Chef Thomas. Thomas uses his wide-ranging experience to inform the restaurant’s creative menu. Western and Asian influences can be found in his fashionable fares, inspired by the inimitable multicultural Manhattan scene. District buzzes with energy from 7am until 11pm. Come rain or shine, guests love to sit outside on the terrace, with its soft seating, warm lighting and heaters in the colder months.

In the evenings, visitors can relax in style, drink in hand, at the newly-opened rooftop bar 86. Located on the top floor of Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo, 86 serves as a place to nibble Asian soul food and sip on original cocktails inspired by the Prohibition Era while enjoying the glittering nighttime view of the city.

