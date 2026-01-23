The delicate and evanescent flowers of Japan’s cherry blossoms are a reminder of spring renewal and impermanent beauty. As the optimum blooming period may only last a few days, sakura season is a reminder of the fleeting nature of time — to be appreciative and take in the beautiful moments of life before they, too, swiftly drift away like the raining confetti of the falling petals.

Whether in the background of an anime romance, incorporated into seasonal sweets or adorning both traditional and contemporary art, sakura have become one of Japan’s defining representative motifs.

The spring season is undoubtedly one of Japan’s most high-traffic travel periods, as cherry blossom chasers flock to the country to witness the sights for themselves. As such, it’s never too early to start planning how to secure a place at the best hanami viewing spots.

The Japan Meteorological Corporation (JMC) has released its third sakura forecast, with updates to come as the spring season approaches. These early forecasts, while offering a basic framework to use when planning a trip, can be off by as much as a week — an important point to keep in mind as you read through the recommendations that follow. With that said, get a head start on your spring itinerary by diving into our 2026 sakura blooming guide for dates and recommended viewing spots.

List of Contents: Cherry Blossom Bloom Dates Viewing Recommendations by Area Related Posts

Cherry Blossom Bloom Dates

The sakura forecast is broken down into three bloom stages: kakusei (budding and awakening), seicho (flowering) and mankai (full bloom).

Temperatures in January and February are expected to stay consistent, and rise a bit higher than average in March. With this forecast, budding is expected to start during its normal period, but flowering may occur earlier than usual.

The flowering meter provides updates on the current sakura progress across Japan. The agency also recommends checking either the Otenki Navigator website or Sakura Navi app for further updates on the flowering rate of specific areas.

Tokyo is forecasted to start flowering around March 19, with peak blooms on the last few days of the month. Kyoto and Osaka are similarly predicted to start flowering on March 24. Up in the northern region, areas like Aomori are expected to bloom at the end of April and into early May.

Viewing Recommendations by Area

Below, you’ll find great spots to admire the blossoms across Japan’s eight regions. Remember: cherry blossoms are sensitive to temperature fluctuations, and blooming times may deviate from forecasts depending on the weather and conditions at each location.

Kyushu

Late March to Early April

Shikoku

Late March to Early April

Chugoku

Late March to Early April

Kansai

Late March to Early April

Chubu

Late March to Early April

Kanto

Late March to Early April

Tohoku

Early April to Mid April

Hokkaido

Late April to Early May

Related Posts