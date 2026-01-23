The delicate and evanescent flowers of Japan’s cherry blossoms are a reminder of spring renewal and impermanent beauty. As the optimum blooming period may only last a few days, sakura season is a reminder of the fleeting nature of time — to be appreciative and take in the beautiful moments of life before they, too, swiftly drift away like the raining confetti of the falling petals.

Whether in the background of an anime romance, incorporated into seasonal sweets or adorning both traditional and contemporary art, sakura have become one of Japan’s defining representative motifs.

The spring season is undoubtedly one of Japan’s most high-traffic travel periods, as cherry blossom chasers flock to the country to witness the sights for themselves. As such, it’s never too early to start planning how to secure a place at the best hanami viewing spots.

The Japan Meteorological Corporation (JMC) has released its third sakura forecast, with updates to come as the spring season approaches. These early forecasts, while offering a basic framework to use when planning a trip, can be off by as much as a week — an important point to keep in mind as you read through the recommendations that follow. With that said, get a head start on your spring itinerary by diving into our 2026 sakura blooming guide for dates and recommended viewing spots.

Cherry Blossom Bloom Dates

The sakura forecast is broken down into three bloom stages: kakusei (budding and awakening), seicho (flowering) and mankai (full bloom). 

Temperatures in January and February are expected to stay consistent, and rise a bit higher than average in March. With this forecast, budding is expected to start during its normal period, but flowering may occur earlier than usual. 

The flowering meter provides updates on the current sakura progress across Japan. The agency also recommends checking either the Otenki Navigator website or Sakura Navi app for further updates on the flowering rate of specific areas.

Tokyo is forecasted to start flowering around March 19, with peak blooms on the last few days of the month. Kyoto and Osaka are similarly predicted to start flowering on March 24. Up in the northern region, areas like Aomori are expected to bloom at the end of April and into early May.

Viewing Recommendations by Area

Below, you’ll find great spots to admire the blossoms across Japan’s eight regions. Remember: cherry blossoms are sensitive to temperature fluctuations, and blooming times may deviate from forecasts depending on the weather and conditions at each location.

Maizuru Park

Kyushu

Late March to Early April

Prefecture/City  Recommended Spots Full Bloom Forecast
Fukuoka Katsuyama Park March 30
Fukuoka Maizuru Park March 30
Miyazaki Hanatate Park March 30
Kumamoto Kumamoto Castle Park March 31
Miyazaki Mochio Park April 1
Fukuoka Amagi Park April 2
Nagasaki Saikaibashi Park April 2
Oita Usuki Castle Ruins April 2
Fukuoka Akizuki Castle Town April 3
Fukuoka Dazaifu Citizens’ Forest April 3
Kagoshima Kirishima Jingu Shrine  April 3
Oita Gokoku Shrine April 3
Nagasaki Omura Park April 4

Shiudemayama

Shikoku

Late March to Early April

Prefecture/City  Recommended Spots Full Bloom Forecast
Kochi Kochi Park March 29
Kochi Kochi Prefectural Makino Botanical Garden March 30
Ehime Takinomiya Park March 31
Tokushima Oyasu Park April 1
Kochi Sukumo Tenmangu Shrine April 3
Kagawa Country Park April 4
Kagawa Shiudeyama April 5
Ehime Hirakiyama Park April 6

Miyajima Island

Chugoku

Late March to Early April

Prefecture/City  Recommended Spots Full Bloom Forecast
Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park March 30
Hiroshima Miyajima (Itsukushima) April 1
Okayama Okayama Korakuen Garden April 3
Tottori Fukuro River April 5
Tottori Kyusho Park April 5
Hiroshima Fudekageyama Observatory April 7
Shimane Cherry Road April 9
Okayama Gaisen Cherry Trees April 17

Osaka Castle

Kansai

Late March to Early April

Prefecture/City Recommended Spots Full Bloom Forecast
Osaka Osaka Castle Park April 1
Kyoto Kiyomizudera Temple April 2
Kyoto Nijo Castle April 2
Nara Katsuragi Sanroku Park April 3
Osaka Daisen Park April 4
Nara Lake Tsukigase  April 5
Nara Nara Park April 6
Kyoto Yawaragi no Michi April 6
Shiga Kongorinji Temple April 8
Kyoto Yoshiminedera Temple April 9
Osaka Katsuoji Temple April 14
Kyoto Uji City Botanical Park April 16
Toyama Spring Quartet
Takada Castle Site Park

Chubu

Late March to Early April

Prefecture/City Recommended Spots Full Bloom Forecast
Aichi Tsuruma Park March 29
Aichi Kiyosu Old Castle Ruins Park March 30
Aichi Sakurabuchi Park April 2
Gifu Miyagawa Ryokuchi Park April 17
Gifu Hyakujuro Sakura, Shinsakai Riverbanks  March 29
Shizuoka  Hamamatsu Flower Park March 30
Niigata Benten Gatafuchi Park April 13
Niigata Yuzawa Central Park April 21
Niigata Takada Castle Site Park April 9
Toyama Asahi Funakawa Spring Quartet, Funagawa River Area  April 2
Ishikawa Yanagida Botanical Park April 17
Fukui Matsuoka Park April 7
Inokashira Park
Meguro River

Kanto

Late March to Early April

Prefecture/City  Recommended Spots Full Bloom Forecast
Tokyo Inokashira Park March 25
Tokyo Shakujii Park March 27
Tokyo Ueno Park March 27
Tokyo Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden March 29
Chiba Izumi Nature Park March 29
Saitama Sayama Inariyama Prefectural Park March 30
Gunma Kezoji Park March 31
Saitama Takao Sakura Park March 31
Tokyo Hamarikyu Gardens March 31
Saitama Gongendo Tsutsumi Park April 2
Kanagawa Sagamiko Mori Mori Park April 3
Ibaraki Hitachi Kamine Park April 7
Tochigi Karasugamori Park April 8
Kanagawa Onshi-Hakone Park April 16
Gunma Sakura no Sato Prefectural Forest Park April 21

Slope car at Funaoka Castle Ruins Park

Tohoku

Early April to Mid April

Prefecture/City  Recommended Spots Full Bloom Forecast
Fukushima Hanamiyama Park April 7
Miyagi Funaoka Castle Ruins Park April 11
Fukushima Fujita River April 15
Yamagata Kajo Park April 15
Miyagi Saigyo Modoshi no Matsu Park April 17
Akita Noshiro City Hall Sakura Garden April 19
Iwate Toni-cho Hongo Avenue April 19
Iwate Shizukuishigawa Park April 21
Aomori Hirosaki Park April 25
Aomori Saruka Park April 25
Akita Takanosu Central Park April 27
Fukushima Kannonji River April 29
Goryokaku Park's star-shaped fort
Matsumae Castle

Hokkaido

Late April to Early May

Prefecture/City Recommended Spots Full Bloom Forecast
Hakodate Hakodate Park April 29
Hakodate Goryokaku Park April 30
Sapporo Maruyama Park May 2
Mori Morimachi Oniushi Park May 5
Shinhidaka Nijukken Road Cherry Blossoms May 5
Matsumae Matsumae Castle Ruins and Park May 7
Bibai Tomei Park May 9

Updated On January 23, 2026