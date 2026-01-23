The delicate and evanescent flowers of Japan’s cherry blossoms are a reminder of spring renewal and impermanent beauty. As the optimum blooming period may only last a few days, sakura season is a reminder of the fleeting nature of time — to be appreciative and take in the beautiful moments of life before they, too, swiftly drift away like the raining confetti of the falling petals.
Whether in the background of an anime romance, incorporated into seasonal sweets or adorning both traditional and contemporary art, sakura have become one of Japan’s defining representative motifs.
The spring season is undoubtedly one of Japan’s most high-traffic travel periods, as cherry blossom chasers flock to the country to witness the sights for themselves. As such, it’s never too early to start planning how to secure a place at the best hanami viewing spots.
The Japan Meteorological Corporation (JMC) has released its third sakura forecast, with updates to come as the spring season approaches. These early forecasts, while offering a basic framework to use when planning a trip, can be off by as much as a week — an important point to keep in mind as you read through the recommendations that follow. With that said, get a head start on your spring itinerary by diving into our 2026 sakura blooming guide for dates and recommended viewing spots.
Cherry Blossom Bloom Dates
The sakura forecast is broken down into three bloom stages: kakusei (budding and awakening), seicho (flowering) and mankai (full bloom).
Temperatures in January and February are expected to stay consistent, and rise a bit higher than average in March. With this forecast, budding is expected to start during its normal period, but flowering may occur earlier than usual.
The flowering meter provides updates on the current sakura progress across Japan. The agency also recommends checking either the Otenki Navigator website or Sakura Navi app for further updates on the flowering rate of specific areas.
Tokyo is forecasted to start flowering around March 19, with peak blooms on the last few days of the month. Kyoto and Osaka are similarly predicted to start flowering on March 24. Up in the northern region, areas like Aomori are expected to bloom at the end of April and into early May.
Viewing Recommendations by Area
Below, you’ll find great spots to admire the blossoms across Japan’s eight regions. Remember: cherry blossoms are sensitive to temperature fluctuations, and blooming times may deviate from forecasts depending on the weather and conditions at each location.
Kyushu
Late March to Early April
|Prefecture/City
|Recommended Spots
|Full Bloom Forecast
|Fukuoka
|Katsuyama Park
|March 30
|Fukuoka
|Maizuru Park
|March 30
|Miyazaki
|Hanatate Park
|March 30
|Kumamoto
|Kumamoto Castle Park
|March 31
|Miyazaki
|Mochio Park
|April 1
|Fukuoka
|Amagi Park
|April 2
|Nagasaki
|Saikaibashi Park
|April 2
|Oita
|Usuki Castle Ruins
|April 2
|Fukuoka
|Akizuki Castle Town
|April 3
|Fukuoka
|Dazaifu Citizens’ Forest
|April 3
|Kagoshima
|Kirishima Jingu Shrine
|April 3
|Oita
|Gokoku Shrine
|April 3
|Nagasaki
|Omura Park
|April 4
Shikoku
Late March to Early April
|Prefecture/City
|Recommended Spots
|Full Bloom Forecast
|Kochi
|Kochi Park
|March 29
|Kochi
|Kochi Prefectural Makino Botanical Garden
|March 30
|Ehime
|Takinomiya Park
|March 31
|Tokushima
|Oyasu Park
|April 1
|Kochi
|Sukumo Tenmangu Shrine
|April 3
|Kagawa
|Country Park
|April 4
|Kagawa
|Shiudeyama
|April 5
|Ehime
|Hirakiyama Park
|April 6
Chugoku
Late March to Early April
|Prefecture/City
|Recommended Spots
|Full Bloom Forecast
|Hiroshima
|Peace Memorial Park
|March 30
|Hiroshima
|Miyajima (Itsukushima)
|April 1
|Okayama
|Okayama Korakuen Garden
|April 3
|Tottori
|Fukuro River
|April 5
|Tottori
|Kyusho Park
|April 5
|Hiroshima
|Fudekageyama Observatory
|April 7
|Shimane
|Cherry Road
|April 9
|Okayama
|Gaisen Cherry Trees
|April 17
Kansai
Late March to Early April
|Prefecture/City
|Recommended Spots
|Full Bloom Forecast
|Osaka
|Osaka Castle Park
|April 1
|Kyoto
|Kiyomizudera Temple
|April 2
|Kyoto
|Nijo Castle
|April 2
|Nara
|Katsuragi Sanroku Park
|April 3
|Osaka
|Daisen Park
|April 4
|Nara
|Lake Tsukigase
|April 5
|Nara
|Nara Park
|April 6
|Kyoto
|Yawaragi no Michi
|April 6
|Shiga
|Kongorinji Temple
|April 8
|Kyoto
|Yoshiminedera Temple
|April 9
|Osaka
|Katsuoji Temple
|April 14
|Kyoto
|Uji City Botanical Park
|April 16
Chubu
Late March to Early April
|Prefecture/City
|Recommended Spots
|Full Bloom Forecast
|Aichi
|Tsuruma Park
|March 29
|Aichi
|Kiyosu Old Castle Ruins Park
|March 30
|Aichi
|Sakurabuchi Park
|April 2
|Gifu
|Miyagawa Ryokuchi Park
|April 17
|Gifu
|Hyakujuro Sakura, Shinsakai Riverbanks
|March 29
|Shizuoka
|Hamamatsu Flower Park
|March 30
|Niigata
|Benten Gatafuchi Park
|April 13
|Niigata
|Yuzawa Central Park
|April 21
|Niigata
|Takada Castle Site Park
|April 9
|Toyama
|Asahi Funakawa Spring Quartet, Funagawa River Area
|April 2
|Ishikawa
|Yanagida Botanical Park
|April 17
|Fukui
|Matsuoka Park
|April 7
Kanto
Late March to Early April
|Prefecture/City
|Recommended Spots
|Full Bloom Forecast
|Tokyo
|Inokashira Park
|March 25
|Tokyo
|Shakujii Park
|March 27
|Tokyo
|Ueno Park
|March 27
|Tokyo
|Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden
|March 29
|Chiba
|Izumi Nature Park
|March 29
|Saitama
|Sayama Inariyama Prefectural Park
|March 30
|Gunma
|Kezoji Park
|March 31
|Saitama
|Takao Sakura Park
|March 31
|Tokyo
|Hamarikyu Gardens
|March 31
|Saitama
|Gongendo Tsutsumi Park
|April 2
|Kanagawa
|Sagamiko Mori Mori Park
|April 3
|Ibaraki
|Hitachi Kamine Park
|April 7
|Tochigi
|Karasugamori Park
|April 8
|Kanagawa
|Onshi-Hakone Park
|April 16
|Gunma
|Sakura no Sato Prefectural Forest Park
|April 21
Tohoku
Early April to Mid April
|Prefecture/City
|Recommended Spots
|Full Bloom Forecast
|Fukushima
|Hanamiyama Park
|April 7
|Miyagi
|Funaoka Castle Ruins Park
|April 11
|Fukushima
|Fujita River
|April 15
|Yamagata
|Kajo Park
|April 15
|Miyagi
|Saigyo Modoshi no Matsu Park
|April 17
|Akita
|Noshiro City Hall Sakura Garden
|April 19
|Iwate
|Toni-cho Hongo Avenue
|April 19
|Iwate
|Shizukuishigawa Park
|April 21
|Aomori
|Hirosaki Park
|April 25
|Aomori
|Saruka Park
|April 25
|Akita
|Takanosu Central Park
|April 27
|Fukushima
|Kannonji River
|April 29
Hokkaido
Late April to Early May
|Prefecture/City
|Recommended Spots
|Full Bloom Forecast
|Hakodate
|Hakodate Park
|April 29
|Hakodate
|Goryokaku Park
|April 30
|Sapporo
|Maruyama Park
|May 2
|Mori
|Morimachi Oniushi Park
|May 5
|Shinhidaka
|Nijukken Road Cherry Blossoms
|May 5
|Matsumae
|Matsumae Castle Ruins and Park
|May 7
|Bibai
|Tomei Park
|May 9
