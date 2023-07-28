Kyoto, the beautiful ancient capital of Japan, is a crown jewel of a destination. Rich with historical and cultural importance and boasting a truly majestic setting, the city attracts a huge number of tourists both domestic and international. Hosting them is a wide range of lodging facilities, the newest of which is DoubleTree by Hilton Kyoto Higashiyama in the city’s stunning Higashiyama district.

First-Rate Facilities and a Family-Friendly Environment

DoubleTree by Hilton Kyoto Higashiyama, set to open on August 8, is sure to make serious waves in Kyoto’s competitive hotel landscape. Guests staying at the 158-room hotel, which features a Kyoto-inspired interior accented with wood and shoji, will have access to all-day dining, a lounge bar, public baths and a 24-hour fitness center. In addition, those spending the night in the hotel’s suites will find their rooms adorned with artwork and equipped with private saunas for a truly relaxing stay.

Minutes away from Kyoto’s tranquil Kamo River and within walking distance of some of the city’s biggest attractions, including Kiyomizu-dera Temple, the hotel is perfectly placed for Japanese and international visitors seeking to make the most of their trip to the city. Families, too, will find much to appreciate, as the hotel expertly caters to travelers with children.

Ann Kang, general manager of DoubleTree by Hilton Kyoto Higashiyama, brings her experiences as a parent to the facilities available at the hotel. “Family travelers are one of our main targets,” she tells us. “With me being a mom, I’m very particular about the kind of amenities we prepare for our family travelers. For example, I picked the highchair that we want to use in the restaurant and the plates and forks (for kids) that can actually pierce an apple but aren’t dangerous. We also have baby bottle warmers, step stools for kids in the rooms, baby bathtubs and two different types of cribs among other items.”

Masterfully Meeting Guests’ Needs

Kang speaks very openly about seasonality and how it plays an important role at the hotel. With the changing of the seasons come differences in the number as well as in the demographics of domestic and international guests. The ability to adapt quickly to these changes is essential.

Guests will find multilingual staff on hand to answer queries and provide advice on the best spots to visit in the magnetic city. In the dining area, specially curated menus featuring international dishes made with a variety of locally sourced ingredients are on offer. Meanwhile, a beautifully nuanced balance between Japanese aesthetics and global and contemporary lifestyle needs permeates the hotel, extending into the rooms where guests will find comfortable yukata-style pajamas.

Under Kang’s leadership, DoubleTree by Hilton Kyoto Higashiyama is set to launch as a real destination hotel where East and West fuse gracefully and where visitors are sure to experience a warm welcome to this eternally fascinating city.

DoubleTree by Hilton Kyoto Higashiyama is accepting reservations for August 8 and onwards. For mor information, see the hotel’s official website.