Tokyo Midtown’s annual Christmas extravaganza returns for 2023 with the theme “Be Enchanted…” It’s only too easy to do just that as you immerse yourself in the marvelous rhythms of nature brought to life by Midtown’s many events. The entire urban development is in on the festivities, so whether your visit coincides with daylight hours or twilight and beyond, you’ll be enveloped by the seasonal atmosphere as you shop, dine and stroll the grounds.

Get ready for glimmering golden trees, twinkling illuminations and more! And don’t forget to lace up a pair of ice skates, as Tokyo Midtown’s always popular ice rink is back for another year.

Coach Midtown Ice Rink

Midtown’s ice rink makes a welcome return courtesy of luxury fashion house Coach. Not only does admission include entry to the rink itself, but it also comes with a ¥500 coupon redeemable for food and drink at Midtown eateries. What better way to enjoy a day out than with ice skating followed by a tasty treat?

Date & Time Nov 16, 2023-Feb 25, 2024・11:00-21:00・Last entry 20:00 | Closed on Jan 1 Price (Weekdays) Adults ¥1,800, Children ¥1,100 | (Weekends/Holidays) Adults ¥2,200, Children ¥1,500 | Skate rentals ¥500 (The holiday admission fee will be in effect from Dec 16 to Jan 3.) Location Tokyo Midtown Grass Square More Details →

Promenade of Lights

The beloved illumination event returns for another year. Enjoy a mesmerizing stroll along a shimmering gold open-air pathway surrounded by elegant, glittering trees. As the promenade can be seen from restaurants facing Midtown Garden, you can even enjoy the resplendent landscape while you dine.

Date & Time Nov 16, 2023-Feb 25, 2024・17:04-23:00 Price Free Location Midtown Garden More Info Located on Plaza 1F More Details →

Gold Trees

This year marks the debut of Tokyo Midtown’s Gold Trees, an installation that creates a shining spectacle in Midtown Garden. Thirty-six 4-meter-tall trees stand gracefully in the garden, transforming the space into a golden forest during the daytime. Come nightfall, light, sound and fog are added to the mix, and the installation becomes a dramatic display of seasonal scenery.

Date & Time Nov 16, 2023-Dec 25, 2023・17:04-23:00 Price Free Location 21_21 DESIGN SIGHT More Info Located at the lawn area in front of 21_21 Design Sight, Midtown Garden More Details →

Galleria Installation “Some Snow Scenes”

Visit the Galleria for a bedazzling display of light and sound from Japanese design studio Wow. The audiovisual installation is comprised of crystal icicles and a multitude of orbs that, with the help of outside light, subtly change to depict snow in all its forms, from gently falling snowflakes to whirling blizzards. Delicate piano notes accompany the brilliant scene.

Date & Time Nov 16, 2023-Dec 25, 2023・11:00-23:00 Price Free Location Tokyo Midtown Galleria More Info Located at Galleria B1 More Details →

Sustainable Christmas Tree

“Sustainability” is the word on everyone’s lips, and Tokyo Midtown is no different. Throughout the year, the trees of Midtown Garden are carefully pruned to keep them healthy, and this year, for the first time, these cuttings will be used to create a collection of fabulous sustainable Christmas trees. With a frame of recyclable stainless steel, these unique Christmas trees show that sustainability can be heartwarming in more ways than one.