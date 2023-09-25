As lively as ever, Tokyo this week hosts a series of unique festivals and art exhibitions.

Community and Live Events

1.

Or Tokyo 3rd Anniversary Event Day 3

Celebrating its third anniversary, the multi-faceted entertainment venue Or Tokyo located at Miyashita Park in Shibuya has a special event lined up. On the third day of this anniversary celebration, party goers can expect performances by renowned artists such as Chozen Lee, Chehon and more. There will also be a Jagua tattoo booth on the third floor.

Date & Time Sep 29, 2023・20:00-05:00 Price Advance: (men) ¥2,500+1 Drink | (women) ¥1,500+1 Drink Location or MIYASHITA PARK More Details →

2.

Or Tokyo 3rd Anniversary Event Day 4

On the final day of this anniversary celebration, Germany’s next-generation female DJ sensation, Pretty Pink is making her debut appearance at Or Tokyo.

Date & Time Sep 30, 2023・22:00-05:00 Price Adv: ¥2,500 On the Door: ¥3,000 Location or MIYASHITA PARK More Details →

3.

Little Island League Pop-Up

Little Island League is a one-day-only coffee and vintage clothing pop-up offering the best cups of Java, vintage apparel, beer, art, food, goods and greens. With an NYC aesthetic and lifestyle focus, this is an event where you can meet people and have fun.

Date & Time Sep 30, 2023・12:00-22:00 Price Free Location Siva Studio More Details →

4.

New National Theatre Tokyo Streams Keep Walking

The New National Theatre, Tokyo is pleased to announce that its new play Keep Walking is available to stream for free on Shinkoku Digital Theater, available for one month beginning September 1, 2023. The play tells the story of Pierre Teilhard de Chardin, a real-life French priest and palaeontologist, who rejected the theory of evolution and was involved in the discovery of the Peking Man.

Note: this online performance is in Japanese and doesn’t provide subtitles.

Date & Time UNTIL Oct 2, 2023・12:00- Price Free Location More Details →

Art Exhibitions

5.

Moon Art Night Shimokita

Moon Art Night Shimokita returns for its sophomore edition. British artist Luke Jerram presents his giant moon and Amanda Parer’s rabbits make a reappearance to add an air of mystery to the Shimokitazawa neighborhood. Other artists will be exhibiting in the area. Food stands at the Senrogai feature limited-edition menus, plus there is also an NFT stamp rally.

Date & Time UNTIL Oct 1, 2023・15:00- Price Free Location Shimokita Senrogai Open Space More Details →

6.

Ephemere Gallery’s Inaugural Group Photography Exhibition

This is a group exhibition featuring a selection of black & white images, encompassing different genres, styles and themes. Photographers from across the globe submitted their work, contributing to the picturesque chaos.

Date & Time Oct 1, 2023-Oct 10, 2023・11:00-17:00・Closed on Wednesdays Price Free Location More Details →

7.

Jesse Freeman Exhibition: I Am I Be at UltraSuperNew

This is a multi-media exhibition exploring the existential ramifications of one’s place within the confines of society and the realization of one’s identity in it.

According to the artist, “I Am I Be” came together over the last couple of months. “It began with an idea to do a quilt with the Socrates quote, ‘I ask to be no other than the one that I am’ coded into it as a philosophical start point that incidentally became the exhibition’s concluding sentiment… The week of accepting this show, I lost my job and, with it, my next visa, had a relationship I began to become emotionally invested in abruptly end, and just continual problems from back home that served to create this stasis of ‘I Am I Be.’”

Date & Time UNTIL Oct 4, 2023・11:00-19:00 Price Free Location UltraSuperNew Gallery Tokyo More Details →

8.

Pleasure in the Pathless Woods: Exhibition by Joseph Lee at Diesel Art Gallery

People have probably come across the artist and actor Joseph Lee recently in the popular Netflix show Beef. The talented Lee plays an artist in the show, but he’s also a successful painter in real life. He mainly paints portraits that implicitly hide the faces of his subjects with colorful and abstract strokes. Lee explores and expresses the emotions of the human figure through brushwork, color choices and volume.

“Pleasure in the Pathless Wood” is his debut exhibition in Japan, taking place at Diesel Art Gallery from September 23 to November 16.

Date & Time UNTIL Nov 16, 2023・11:30-20:00 Price Free Location DIESEL ART GALLERY More Details →

9.

Immersive Museum: Post-Impressionism at Nihonbashi Mitsui Hall

Explore the art world through iconic post-impressionist artists such as Vincent Van Gogh, Paul Gauguin, Georges Seurat and Paul Cézanne at the Immersive Museum Tokyo 2023 “Post-Impressionism” exhibition held at Nihonbashi Mitsui Hall. Experience art like never before thanks to cutting-edge project-mapping technology.

It’s recommended to book your tickets in advance.

Date & Time UNTIL Oct 29, 2023・09:00-20:00 Price ¥2,500 Location Nihonbashi Mitsui Hall More Details →

Seasonal Events

10.

Kinchakuda Manjushage Red Spider Lily Festival

The autumn spectacle at Kinchakuda Manjushage Park, where 5 million red spider lilies bloom, is a scene to behold. Whether you choose to stroll through the expansive garden covered in a carpet of red, listen to the gentle babble of the stream on the riverbank or indulge in the luxury of gazing upon the abundant spider lilies adorning the embankment, it’s an experience to relish alone or with a group. During the festival period, a street food village run by local eateries forms, allowing you to savor the local specialties of Hidaka while enjoying the flowers.

Date & Time UNTIL Oct 2, 2023・08:00-17:00 Price ¥500 Location Kinchakuda Manjushage Park More Details →

Afternoon Tea and Limited Edition Menus

11.

Halloween Treats and Happy Hour Highballs at the Tavern Grill & Lounge

Until October 31 on the 51st floor of Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills, the Tavern Grill & Lounge is serving spooky Halloween Afternoon Tea with monsters playing tricks on the table. This includes savory cured ham cream puffs in the motif of Jack-O-Lanterns, coffin-shaped chocolate tarts and pumpkin pies with spider’s webs on top.

For the evenings, the Tavern Grill & Lounge has recently launched “High Up” highball happy hour, serving reasonably priced highball cocktails every day between 5pm and 7pm. The highlight is the gin and sherry concoction created by Keisuke Yamamoto, founder of Bees Knees Kyoto, one of Asia’s 50 Best Bars. Date & Time UNTIL Oct 31, 2023・13:00-・First Seating: 13:00 - 15:00 Second Seating: 15:30 - 17:30. Highball Happy Hour — 17:00 - 19:00 Price Afternoon Halloween Tea: ¥7,020 | Highball Cocktails: ¥990 Location The Tavern - Grill & Lounge More Info Reservations are recommended for the Afternoon Halloween Tea More Details →

12.

Matcha Afternoon Tea at ANA InterContinental Tokyo

This hotel offers an elegant afternoon tea featuring 12 types of petit gâteaux combining summer fruits and fragrant matcha, as well as five beautifully presented savory dishes, all made with matcha tea. Enjoy a cool afternoon with a wide variety of beverages, including Ronnefeldt tea. The set is served in the Atrium Lounge with a two-hour seating limit.

Date & Time UNTIL Sep 30, 2023・11:00-19:00・19:00 is last entry | Seatings last up to two hours Price ¥7,500 per person Location InterContinental - ANA Tokyo, an IHG Hotel More Details →

