Starting on February 25, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government will be hosting free nightly projection mapping displays that it says are going to be the largest ever.

A Year-Round Event

“Tokyo Night & Light” is a year-round event that will take place in Shinjuku at the TMG’s Main Building No.1, a tower 48 stories tall that splits into two sections at the 33rd floor. The images will be projected against the eastern facade of the complex, from the fourth floor to the 32nd. That covers an area approximately 127 meters in height. The width is expected to be around 110 meters.

The shows are due to last between 10 and 15 minutes. According to the currently available schedule, the images will be displayed at half-hour intervals beginning at 7pm. On weekends and public holidays, audiences can enjoy different displays. The opening night will feature live performances, as well as a Guinness World Records certification ceremony — providing the TMG’s application is accepted. Tickets for the event can be purchased online. “I hope to make this a new tourist spot that travelers from both home and abroad come to visit at least once,” said Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike at a press conference.

Guinness World Records

Originally called the Guinness Book of Records when it launched in 1955, the British reference book was the brainchild of the English-South African industrialist and bureaucrat Sir Hugh Beaver, the then managing director of the Guinness Breweries, who co-founded it with his twin brother Norris. Topping the bestseller’s list in the UK in 1955, the book was released internationally the following year. Recently, it has been criticized for inventing world records as publicity stunts. In the past, some records that were included in the book were removed for ethical reasons following complaints. This included listing Pedro López as the world’s “most prolific serial killer.”

Related Posts