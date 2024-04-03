This isn’t a belated April Fool’s Day joke. Manga artist, Erika Ikeda, has been indicted by the Fukuoka Regional Taxation Bureau on suspicion of violating the Income Tax Act. The mangaka who goes under the pen name Nekokurage, was said to have failed to declare ¥260 million in income and around ¥47 million in taxes. Claims from the National Tax Agency indicate that the misdemeanors occurred during the period of 2019 to 2021 and that the money was used to purchase real estate.

Response from the Apothecary Diaries Manga Artist

According to Nekokurage, the failure to declare income and pay taxes was an act of pure negligence. Ikeda has already taken some steps to rectify the mistake by paying those taxes and fees in 2022 on advice from the tax office and to employ the assistance of an accountant for support in filing proper tax returns. Based on Ikeda’s tweet, the artist does seem extremely apologetic and makes it clear to the fandom that this does not involve or impact anyone else who is part of the creation of The Apothecary Diaries.

The news came just as the anime version of The Apothecary Diaries wrapped up to much fanfare. A second season has already been announced and is set to premiere in 2025.

About The Apothecary Diaries

Originally a light novel by Natsu Hyuga and Touko Shino, The Apothecary Diaries is set in a fictional world inspired by China’s Tang Dynasty. The plot revolves around green-haired Maomao, a young girl who is kidnapped from the red-light district and made to serve in the Imperial Palace. However, thanks to her prowess in medicine and experience working as an apothecary, she catches the eye of many within the palace who use her abilities to solve mysteries.

