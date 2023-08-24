In Japan, Starbucks is known for its limited-edition drinks and seasonal goods you can’t find anywhere else. The chain also has prefecture-exclusive merchandise and other miscellaneous items that you can only purchase at select stores around Japan. This includes branded mugs and gift card designs.

Starbucks also works to share some of Japan’s distinct crafts under its Jimoto Made series, which started in 2015. The coffee giant has expanded this initiative and is now collaborating with 16 regional governments. Together they create exclusive and limited items that incorporate various industries and materials from different parts of the country. They’re designed to be cool souvenirs you can only pick up in select prefectures.

When looking at the full lineup, you’ll be surprised to see just how many forms tableware can take.

In Tokyo’s Sumida ward, you can pick up a Starbucks Edo Kiriko glass. The design mixes elements of traditional Edo Kiriko patterns and the Starbucks coffee cup sleeve. Up north in Aomori Prefecture, you’ll find a set of different glasses inspired by Tsugaru vidro. There are four colors to choose from, each representing various Aomori regions: red and blue for Aomori city, white and green for Tsugaru, pink and brown for Hirosaki and red, black and yellow for Goshogawara.

Fukuoka Prefecture offers a unique Chizuken-inspired mug. The rustic texture and warm colors are perfect for sipping on your favorite coffee at home. You can also find a wooden mug in Takayama city in Gifu Prefecture. This collaboration features lacquerware patterns on a round wooden base. In Shizuoka Prefecture’s Hamamatsu city, there is a coffee cup adorned with a sleeve made from Tenryu cedar wood.

In Nagasaki Prefecture, you can get a Sasebo coffee bowl, whereas in Shiga Prefecture, there is a Shigaraki ceramic mug with a tanuki-like design and a colored theme. Ishikawa Prefecture’s designs are, of course, inspired by traditional Kutani ware. Here you can purchase a colorful mug (there are four variations) or coasters.

If you’re not in the market for new tableware, you might want to consider heading to Kyoto. In Higashiyama, you can find Starbucks engibutsu charms inspired by the fuku tama, a symbol of good fortune usually associated with Kyoto’s Gion district. The charm comes in various types, including the crawling Gosho Ningyo charm, the horse-dog wind chime charm and the black and white cat wind chime charms. Each Starbucks location sells different charms, each enclosed with a mystery capsule.

To find out more about the Jimoto Made Series, check out the official landing page.